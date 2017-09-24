Jadeveon Clowney gets touchdown as Texans stick with Patriots

AP

The Texans defense looks like the Texans defense that ranked No. 1 in the league last season, and Jadeveon Clowney looks like the No. 1 overall pick he was in 2014.

Clowney has two of the Texans’ three sacks of Tom Brady so far, matching a career high he set in Week 14 of the 2015 season when he had two sacks against the Patriots.

On the Texans’ third sack of Brady, Whitney Mercilus forced a fumble that Clowney caught in the air and returned 22 yards for a touchdown.

It was Clowney’s first career touchdown and gave the Texans a 20-14 lead.

The Patriots didn’t go over the 100-yard mark as an offense until late in the second quarter, but Brady threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Chris Hogan with 3:58 left in the first half to regain the lead. It was Brady’s third touchdown pass of the day, with two going to Hogan.