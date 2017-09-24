Jaguars destroy Ravens in London

Getty Images

The Jaguars came to play in London today, while the Ravens might as well have stayed in Baltimore.

In the biggest blowout of this NFL season, the Jaguars absolutely destroyed the Ravens, winning 44-7. The Ravens’ only score came in garbage time, and the London fans cheered it loudly, and likely sarcastically.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco had the worst game of his NFL career, going 8-for-18 for a career-low 28 yards, with no touchdowns, two interceptions and a career-low passer rating of 12.0. It was a horrible showing from Flacco, who was pulled for Ryan Mallett in the fourth quarter.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles was excellent, going 20-for-32 for 244 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Three of those touchdown passes were caught by tight end Marcedes Lewis.

The Jaguars so thoroughly humiliated the Ravens that Jacksonville ran a successful fake punt while leading 37-0.

It was a shockingly bad performance by the Ravens’ defense, which had looked excellent in the first two games of the season. And it was the best game we’ve seen from the Jaguars in a long time. Both teams are now 2-1, and it’s hard to tell what to think of either of them, as this game defied all expectations of what we thought the Ravens were and what we thought the Jaguars were.