Jaguars dominating Ravens in London

The Ravens are turning in an ugly effort in London today.

In the most costly play of the game yet, Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco threw a pass intended for Jeremy Maclin that was intercepted by A.J. Bouye, and Maclin suffered an apparent concussion on the play.

That interception set up a touchdown pass from Blake Bortles to Allen Hurns, who has now scored a touchdown in three consecutive London games.

Bortles has been excellent while Flacco has been terrible. The Jaguars have a 20-0 lead.