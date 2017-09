Getty Images

Surprise, surprise: Blake Bortles is facing one of the NFL’s best defenses, and he’s playing pretty well.

The Jaguars’ beleaguered quarterback is off to a hot start in London, and Jacksonville has a 10-0 lead over Baltimore.

Bortles has completed seven of his first nine passes, for 109 yards, with a touchdown toss to tight end Marcedes Lewis.

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette also has 32 yards in the first quarter, and so far it’s all Jacksonville.