Jake Elliott nails 61-yard field goal to beat Giants

AP

The Eagles gave up a 14-0 lead in the fourth quarter and had to come back twice to tie the Giants, but all’s well that ends well in Philadelphia.

Rookie Jake Elliott nailed a 61-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Eagles to a 27-24 victory over their NFC East rivals. It’s the longest kick in franchise history and leaves the Eagles with a 2-1 record while the Giants are now 0-3 despite their offense finally finding some footing in the final 15 minutes of Sunday’s game.

The Eagles got in position for Elliott’s kick after a short Giants punt and a 19-yard completion to Alshon Jeffery left them with one second on the clock. The distance may have led some to go for a Hail Mary, but Doug Pederson was rewarded for putting things on Elliott’s foot instead of Carson Wentz‘s arm.

Giants left tackle Ereck Flowers will be kicking themselves for a pair of penalties on the previous drive, including a holding call that left them with 18 yards to go for a first down. They got 17 of them, but Evan Engram was stopped short on third down and Ben McAdoo opted to punt rather than try to earn a first down that would have at least sent the game to overtime.

It’s hard to argue with that call as a failure would have given the Eagles the ball on the Giants’ 34-yard-line, but Brad Wing‘s poor punt means the Giants’ misery will continue for another week. Eli Manning threw three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the Giants didn’t get on the scoreboard until the first of them and a pair of interceptions helped keep the Eagles in control for the first 45 minutes of action.

The lack of any running game for the Giants helped make that happen and the Eagles defensive front stuffed Orleans Darkwa from the one-yard line to close the first half. The Giants opted to pass on the previous two plays, something that will surely lead to questions for Ben McAdoo after the game.

Running came easier for the Eagles despite the loss of Darren Sproles to a wrist injury. LeGarrette Blount had his best day as an Eagle with 12 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and Wendell Smallwood added 71 yards on 12 carries. That led to a 15 minute edge in time of possession that made a huge difference once the Giants finally found their footing.