Jerry Richardson won’t be issuing a statement in response to President Trump

Posted by Mike Florio on September 24, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT
At some point, we’ll post a list of the teams that didn’t issue a statement in response to the comments from President Trump. The final list will include at least one team: The Panthers.

Via the Associated Press, Panthers spokesman Steve Drummond said Sunday that owner Jerry Richardson will not be issuing a statement.

The Steelers also will be on that list, because Art Rooney II issued a statement that he doesn’t have anything to add to the statement made Saturday by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue described President Trump’s remarks as “disgraceful” in Charlotte, as a guest of Richardson at the Saints-Panthers game.

Most owners have issued statements, including multiple owners who supported President Trump’s candidacy.

  3. “At some point, we’ll post a list of the teams that didn’t issue a statement in response to the comments from President Trump.”

    How ridiculous. So if an NFL owner who wants to stick to sports and remove himself from the political chaos decides to say nothing, you’re going to out him as some sort of a bigot? Typical liberal mentality.

  5. It is clear Florio thinks he has a winning issue here for his politics. It is also clear liberals are way out of touch with middle America. Te booing at the Patriots game is a good example. The election of Donald Trump obviously was not enough for them to figure out their disrespectful attitudes and action are no longer to be tolerated.

  7. The NFL has no idea how much damage is being done to the value of their franchises. They are grossly underestimating the public outrage toward them and the public alignment with the President.

  8. How many teams have issued statements to the fans that pay tens of billions of dollars each year to them? I have yet to see one team, the league or the players association issue a statement to the fans about their behavior. I assume it will be ok when a player gives a nazi salute peacefully to support his white supremacist views, we shouldn’t scold him, right? As long as he’s being peaceful

