Jerry Richardson won’t be issuing a statement in response to President Trump

At some point, we’ll post a list of the teams that didn’t issue a statement in response to the comments from President Trump. The final list will include at least one team: The Panthers.

Via the Associated Press, Panthers spokesman Steve Drummond said Sunday that owner Jerry Richardson will not be issuing a statement.

The Steelers also will be on that list, because Art Rooney II issued a statement that he doesn’t have anything to add to the statement made Saturday by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue described President Trump’s remarks as “disgraceful” in Charlotte, as a guest of Richardson at the Saints-Panthers game.

Most owners have issued statements, including multiple owners who supported President Trump’s candidacy.