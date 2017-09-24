Jets can’t finish shutout, but still get first win

Getty Images

The Jets shut out the Dolphins for the first 59:54 of Sunday’s game, but they weren’t able to keep Miami off the board for the duration.

Jay Cutler hit DeVante Parker for a touchdown with six seconds left to get Miami on the scoreboard, but that wasn’t nearly enough to overcome a strong performance by the Jets defense in a 20-6 win. They held the Dolphins under 100 yards of offense until they were already up 20-0 in the second half, sacked Jay Cutler three times and intercepted him once to pave the way for their first win of the season.

Rookie safety Jamal Adams had one of those sacks and the play of the first-round pick as well as second-round safety Marcus Maye has been a bright spot through the first three weeks of the season. It will take a lot more building for the Jets to get something other than unexpected wins, but the two rookies are providing some hope for the future even during the rough times this year.

There weren’t a lot of rough times this Sunday. Josh McCown hit Robby Anderson for a 69-yard touchdown and was 18-of-23 for 249 yards overall in his best performance since joining the team. There weren’t many signs that the Jets will be able to sustain that kind of performance in the first two weeks of the season, but perhaps coming home was what they needed to find a groove.

The Dolphins won’t have that chance for a little while longer as they’ll be heading to London to face the Saints before returning to Miami for their first home game of a year that started with their opener being postponed due to Hurricane Irma. They were able to shake that off for a win in L.A. last week, but this trip ended without the same result and they’ll need to get their offense back in gear if they’re going to come home with a winning record.