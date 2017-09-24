Jets shutting down Dolphins, lead 10-0 at halftime

AP

The Jets didn’t lead for any part of their first two games this season, but they were the first team on the scoreboard Sunday and they remain in front at halftime.

Quarterback Josh McCown and wide receiver Robby Anderson hooked up for a 69-yard touchdown just after the two-minute warning in the second quarter to put the Jets up 10-0 and their defense kept Miami from getting on the scoreboard on their final possession of the half to keep that 10-point lead as they went into the locker room.

The Jets have outgained the Dolphins 222-49 through the first 30 minutes and safety Jamal Adams came up with his first NFL sack to kill one Miami drive. Jay Cutler ended the half 6-of-11 for 38 yards and the Dolphins have not found anything going their way when they have the ball in their hands.

McCown is 11-of-14 for 198 yards, as the Anderson touchdown was merely the biggest of several plays he made to move the Jets in the first half. His performance and the play of the defense have been more than enough to put the Jets 30 minutes away from their first win of the 2017 season.