John Fox hopes Marcus Cooper’s bonehead play is a learning experience

Getty Images

The Bears earned their first win of the season today despite Marcus Cooper making the dumbest play of the year. Bears coach John Fox hopes Cooper learns from it.

Cooper was en route to an easy touchdown off a blocked field goal when he inexplicably started celebrating before he reached the end zone, allowing Pittsburgh’s Vance McDonald to catch him from behind and knock the ball out of his hands. Fox said after the game that Cooper knows he can’t do that again.

“He will learn from it,” Fox said of Cooper. “Nobody feels worse than he does. It’s a matter of focus and finishing. He understands that.”

The Bears ended up winning the game in overtime, and Cooper acknowledged afterward that if they’d lost in overtime, everyone would be talking about the touchdown he cost his team.

“It’s a great feeling,” Cooper said. “Thankfully guys backed me up and we came out with the ‘W.'”

Fox will hope Cooper finds himself with the ball and a clear path to the end zone again, but next time doesn’t slow down.