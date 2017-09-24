Jordan Reed, Rob Kelley won’t play on Sunday night

Getty Images

The Raiders defense won’t have to deal with a couple of key offensive players when they hit the field in Washington on Sunday night.

Tight end Jordan Reed and running back Rob Kelley are both out for the Redskins. Reed was listed as questionable with rib and sternum injuries this week and did not get the green light to play despite returning to practice on Thursday and Friday. Kelley also has a rib injury and got in three limited practices during the week.

Linebacker Mason Foster, defensive back Josh Holsey, guard Tyler Catalina, offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings and defensive lineman Anthony Lanier are also not playing for the home team.

Cornerback Sean Smith was the only Raider with an injury designation and he’s in the lineup after being tagged as questionable on Friday. Quarterback Connor Cook, safety Erik Harris, cornerback Dexter McDonald, defensive tackl Darius Latham, tackle David Sharpe, tackle Jylan Ware and defensive end Jihad Ward are inactive.