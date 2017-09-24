Jordan Reed, Rob Kelley won’t play on Sunday night

Posted by Josh Alper on September 24, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Raiders defense won’t have to deal with a couple of key offensive players when they hit the field in Washington on Sunday night.

Tight end Jordan Reed and running back Rob Kelley are both out for the Redskins. Reed was listed as questionable with rib and sternum injuries this week and did not get the green light to play despite returning to practice on Thursday and Friday. Kelley also has a rib injury and got in three limited practices during the week.

Linebacker Mason Foster, defensive back Josh Holsey, guard Tyler Catalina, offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings and defensive lineman Anthony Lanier are also not playing for the home team.

Cornerback Sean Smith was the only Raider with an injury designation and he’s in the lineup after being tagged as questionable on Friday. Quarterback Connor Cook, safety Erik Harris, cornerback Dexter McDonald, defensive tackl Darius Latham, tackle David Sharpe, tackle Jylan Ware and defensive end Jihad Ward are inactive.

7 responses to “Jordan Reed, Rob Kelley won’t play on Sunday night

  2. But you clicked on a link to talk about it, in turn helping this site and NBC with their NFL coverage.

    If you didn’t want to watch you wouldn’t be commenting.

  4. Here’s what you’re missing insofar as the people not watching “war27”: Michael E. and others obviously like football, or they wouldn’t be on this site in the first place. Now they are bothered by the protest–people have many reasons for being bothered, some valid and some invalid. So they will voice displeasure on sites where comments don’t really generate revenue. After all, they are/were NFL fans and they would like to be fans again. I don’t imagine anyone who enjoys the very game itself is simply and blithely okay no longer watching. But they have scruples and they opt to not give money for what is simply “reality TV” as all sports programs are simply that.

    You can also see why there is friction even here. For example, “thefirstsmilergrogan” writes that the posters promising not to attend games are drunk upper level fans. That’s quite a simplistic insult and dismissal of anyone who disagrees with his/her support of the protest.

    People tend to have a hard time not generalizing about issues, and this is no exception obviously. We can see posts suggesting that anyone against the protest must be pro-Trump, and anyone supporting the protest is anti-Trump, as if the two were connected. They aren’t. People would have strong feelings either way, regardless of who is President.

  5. Dude, I’m not missing anything. The kneeling is well over a year old now. If you are still here commenting on it you are only doing it to make yourself feel good, while you watch football….

  7. Buddy, why can’t someone simply be on here, follow games online without watching, and comment? Or say, watch games but no longer attend games? Or perhaps watch half as many games?
    As for feeling good commenting, don’t we all feel good commenting? Otherwise, why are we doing it? Aren’t we enjoying on some level expressing our opinions for the handfuls and handfuls to read our comments?

Leave a Reply

