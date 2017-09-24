Josh Doctson scores first career touchdown, gives Washington 21-0 lead

AP

Washington has been waiting for Josh Doctson to become a big-play threat since the day they drafted him.

What he did in the third quarter suggests he might be worth the wait.

The oft-injured wide receiver hauled in a 52-yard touchdown pass, which gave Washington a 21-0 lead in the third quarter.

He had to come back to an underthrown Kirk Cousins pass, and jumped over Raiders cornerback David Amerson to haul it in before slipping away to the end zone.

It was his first career touchdown, after he struggled through a year of injuries which limited him to two games as a rookie. In the absence of departed free agents DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, they need him to become more of a factor this year.