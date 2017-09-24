Julius Peppers: Donald Trump “attacked … my brothers in the league”

Getty Images

Rarely in his 16-year career has Julius Peppers said anything dramatic.

But by staying in the locker room while his teammates stood for the national anthem, the future Hall-of-Famer said plenty.

In addressing his decision after the Panthers’ loss to the Saints, Peppers took care to point out the impetus for his decision was solely Donald Trump’s remarks at his Alabama rally followed by his Twitter statements, saying players who protested racial inequality and police brutality during the anthem should be fired.

“I want to get one thing clear: This wasn’t about disrespecting the military, disrespecting the police, first responders – none of that,” Peppers said, via the team’s official website. “It was about me making a decision as a man on my two feet. I didn’t want to ask anybody else to do anything with me. I thought it was appropriate to stay in. We know what went on this week; the comments that were made by the President. I felt like he attacked our brothers – my brothers in the league. I felt it was appropriate to stand up with them and stay in the locker room.

“I know a lot of people might not understand it. A lot of people might be upset about it. And that’s fine. I’m not living my life trying to make everybody happy. I’m doing things that I feel are right and things that I believe in. There are only a few times in a man’s life where you have a chance to stand up for something that you believe in and make a statement. Today I thought that was that chance, and I took it.”

Peppers said it wasn’t a difficult decision for him: “because I feel that strongly about it.”

His decision and his remarks stood in stark relief because of his stature as a player and his context.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson was one of the few owners in the league to not address Trump’s remarks in some fashion, and Panthers coach Ron Rivera comes from a military background and has made his expectations clear.

But Peppers has long been his own man, and was willing to stand on his principles alone.