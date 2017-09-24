Julius Peppers: Donald Trump “attacked … my brothers in the league”

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 24, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT
Getty Images

Rarely in his 16-year career has Julius Peppers said anything dramatic.

But by staying in the locker room while his teammates stood for the national anthem, the future Hall-of-Famer said plenty.

In addressing his decision after the Panthers’ loss to the Saints, Peppers took care to point out the impetus for his decision was solely Donald Trump’s remarks at his Alabama rally followed by his Twitter statements, saying players who protested racial inequality and police brutality during the anthem should be fired.

“I want to get one thing clear: This wasn’t about disrespecting the military, disrespecting the police, first responders – none of that,” Peppers said, via the team’s official website. “It was about me making a decision as a man on my two feet. I didn’t want to ask anybody else to do anything with me. I thought it was appropriate to stay in. We know what went on this week; the comments that were made by the President. I felt like he attacked our brothers – my brothers in the league. I felt it was appropriate to stand up with them and stay in the locker room.

“I know a lot of people might not understand it. A lot of people might be upset about it. And that’s fine. I’m not living my life trying to make everybody happy. I’m doing things that I feel are right and things that I believe in. There are only a few times in a man’s life where you have a chance to stand up for something that you believe in and make a statement. Today I thought that was that chance, and I took it.”

Peppers said it wasn’t a difficult decision for him: “because I feel that strongly about it.”

His decision and his remarks stood in stark relief because of his stature as a player and his context.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson was one of the few owners in the league to not address Trump’s remarks in some fashion, and Panthers coach Ron Rivera comes from a military background and has made his expectations clear.

But Peppers has long been his own man, and was willing to stand on his principles alone.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Julius Peppers: Donald Trump “attacked … my brothers in the league”

  1. Pffffttttt… yeah, Peppers. You and your brothers in the league. If ever there was a group of people LESS deserving of respect, I haven’t seen it.

    This entire high-horse ride is a joke. And only the fools among us are falling for it.

  3. Respect yourself! Be a man. A man is not forced to have an opinion, especially so from a football coach, who has his own opinion that is obviously different than yours. Good on you Mr. Peppers…good on you.

  4. I turned on the Eagles to watch players kneeling and holding up “black power” fists. I turned what I heard was a great game, back off. I went out I played with the kids washed my car and heard about the ending. Didnt care one bit.

  5. Remember when the entire leftist cabal had a problem with Tebow taking a knee?

    Adios NFL, your days are numbered.

  6. Trump only rebuked the squatters. Those who did that are black racists. If you had any integrity, jerk, you’d rebuke them as well.

    If these protests continue, this sport could go buh bye. While blacks comprise upwards of 70% of the roster spots despite their 25% of the overall population, the people with the money to buy NFL tickets is part of the majority who are sick of the childish actions by the squatters.

  7. Suck it up buttercup!!! Nobody attacked you, Trump just said what everyone has been scared to say!! 8 years of politically correctness has made this country soft!

  9. “I felt like he attacked our brothers”

    What are you talking about? Attacked? Because he used the same first amendment rights your “brothers” did? How is that attacking?

    “There are only a few times in a man’s life where you have a chance to stand up for something that you believe in and make a statement.”

    For you there is an opportunity to do this every Sunday but unfortunately you chose to route of an entitled, disrespectful, and ungrateful millionaire who will never have to defend that flag. Actions speak louder than words. You can’t explain this one away.

  10. Funny how when President Trump excersizes his freedom of speech it isn’t acceptable but you kneelers think it’s acceptable when you do?!?! Double standards huh??
    RIP NFL

  11. What do you say about your ” brothers ” attacking each other in say , Chicago? Trump is standing up for the symbols of our country and calling out those who disrespect them. Sure you have right to protest, so does Trump. How about respecting the result of trials against the cops?

  13. So, is he standing with his brother’s when he doesn’t say anything about the domestic violence? Mr. Pepper’s, I know you mean well, I do. But how you guys are handling it….is wrong….. Your brother’s started the dividing of people with their kneeling, fist raised in the air, stretching, ride bikes, and sitting during the song. That brought the comments by the President. Is he right? NO of course not. I’m not a fan of his myself but to act like “He started it” is wrong. They started it by doing the items I mentioned above.

  17. Meanwhile, Julius, your “brothers” in Chicago are attacking your “brothers” – but not with words – with guns. Where’s the outrage?

  19. Everyone in the media and the players and the owners are all ignoring the fact that Trump singled out protestors. He had no issues with the majority of the players. Yet everyone feigns outrage. And honestly, he said what many feel. That’s a fact. Suddenly, the media and such don’t want someone who doesn’t give the same Ole bs political speak.

  20. flavordave says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:11 pm
    I turned on the Eagles to watch players kneeling and holding up “black power” fists. I turned what I heard was a great game, back off. I went out I played with the kids washed my car and heard about the ending. Didnt care one bit.
    ***************************************************************

    I did the same. I hear I missed an exciting Pats-Texans game, but there’s a lot more going on in life and I had more time for it today.

  21. Hey, does anyone remember when the Dallas Cowboys requested permission to wear a sticker honoring the 5 Policemen that were murdered in cold blood by five black islamic americans but were told they could not use their first amendment right to free speech to express themselves during games that were the property of the NFL? Stickers. We’re talking “Stickers….” But they have no problem with kneeling during the anthem, sitting, turning your back, holding up what is well known to be black power signs used by anti-police organizations like the Black Panthers? Really NFL? Really Goodell? Matt Patricia got it right Goodell, you truly are A CLOWN.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!