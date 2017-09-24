Kareem Hunt does it again as Chiefs improve to 3-0, drop Chargers to 0-3

Getty Images

Today’s game in Los Angeles was just like every game for the Chargers and Chiefs this year: The Chargers lost, and the Chiefs won.

After losing on missed field goals in Weeks One and Two, the Chargers’ Week Three loss came by two touchdowns, 24-10 to the Chiefs. The Chargers were competitive until a late Kareem Hunt touchdown run sealed it, but they’ve now fallen to 0-3 and the Chiefs are 3-0. It’s hard to imagine Los Angeles competing in the AFC West.

It’s easy to imagine the Chiefs winning the division, and maybe more. Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith once again had an efficient game, completing 16 of 21 passes for 155 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Three games into the season, Smith still doesn’t have a turnover. That’s just what the Chiefs need from Smith, who may be poised to have the best season of his NFL career.

But if Smith has been good, Hunt has been even better. He had 17 carries for 172 yards today, giving him a whopping 401 yards so far in his three-game career. Hunt isn’t just a rookie of the year candidate, he’s an MVP candidate. Hunt is for real, and so are the Chiefs.