Kelvin Benjamin doubtful to return with knee injury

The Panthers are rapidly running out of difference-makers on offense.

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin left the game with a left knee injury, and has been announced as doubtful to return.

He’s currently sitting on the sidelines with a bag of ice strapped to his knee.

The Panthers are already without tight end Greg Olsen for at least the next seven weeks, with a broken foot that landed him on IR. Center Ryan Kalil‘s out again this week with a neck issue, leaving them without their signal-caller on the offensive line.

It doesn’t help that Cam Newton just threw an interception to the league’s worst defense, putting the Panthers in a bad spot on a day when they’re settling for field goals and trailing 14-6.