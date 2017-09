Getty Images

The Panthers lost receiver Kelvin Benjamin earlier in their loss to the Saints. But they apparently won’t be losing Benjamin for long, if at all.

PFT has confirmed that Benjamin is “fine” following the injury, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

Benjamin didn’t look to be fine when he went down early in the game. He actually seemed to grab at his hamstring before being labeled as having a knee injury.

The Panthers fell to 2-1 by losing at home to the Saints.