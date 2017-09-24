Lavonte David calls injured ankle “minor”

Getty Images

Lavonte David didn’t injure his knee but his ankle, and despite being carted off, the Buccaneers linebacker called it a “minor” injury.

David left on a cart in the fourth quarter, but he said X-rays on his left ankle were negative. He will have an MRI on Monday.

“It’s minor, man,” David said, via Roy Cummings of Florida Football Insiders. “I feel like I can bounce back from it. The good thing is, [the X-rays] came back negative, so I’ll be fine. Leave it up to God, and I’ll be OK.”

David had his ankle taped as he left the locker room, via Cummings.

The Bucs, who are banged up on defense, have to hope for a quick return from David.

He had seven tackles Sunday against the Vikings.