LeSean McCoy: It bothered me President objected to peaceful protest

Posted by Josh Alper on September 24, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT
Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy remained on knee or stretched during the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Broncos in a change from what he’s done in the past and he confirmed after the game that his decision was a reaction to President Donald Trump’s comments this weekend.

“I can’t stand and support something where our leader of this country is just acting like a jerk,” McCoy said, via Joe Buscaglia of WKBW. “You know … angry, upset about NFL players protesting in a peaceful manner. A lot of people go to different areas and subjects but, in this country a lot of different things are going on where people are protesting in a violent way. If a guy wants to take a knee or express himself in a different manner… he has that right.  The biggest thing is that it’s in a peaceful manner. You know, that really bothered me. I think us as a group, as a team, we wanted to display that, hey, we come together as a team and show to the world that no matter how different each other, person are, we can come together.”

McCoy also called Trump an a–hole on Twitter Saturday.

Several other Bills players also knelt during the national anthem on Sunday and team owners Terry and Kim Pegula said in a statement on Sunday morning that said the team’s players “have the freedom to express themselves in a respectful and thoughtful manner and we all agree that our sole message is to provide and to promote an environment that is focused on love and equality.”

12 responses to “LeSean McCoy: It bothered me President objected to peaceful protest

  3. I disagree with the Presidents comments as well. I disagree staying on a knee for the National anthem. You cant ask him to respect your opinion, if you cant respect his opinion. What this is doing is asking everyone to choose a side which is divisive. Can you support and respect black people and police? of course you can…

  5. Once they realize not standing for your country’s national anthem isn’t moving the dial fast enough or at all, then what? Will they next be stomping on the flag or burning it on the sidelines? After all that is considered peaceful protesting too.

  6. You do not have to crap all over the people who came before you to peacefully protest. These athletes take this country for granted and fail to realize what their lives would be like if they lived in another country. I don’t think there is a player in the league who would have the lifestyle that they do if the were not born in the United States. All of these guys protesting do something in the off season to make a difference.

  7. The national anthem isn’t about the president, it’s about the military, and everyone including him is entitled to an opinion. He speaks for those of us the media has dismissed and ignored for decades. The majority.

  9. Man, when these guys speak their minds it paints a bleak picture of our education system and how we’re failing these young men and not preparing them for life after football. I hate to generalize but these guys aren’t very bright.

    So, let me get this right. You’re kneeling/stretching during the anthem a few weeks after you criticized Kaepernick for doing the same and now your reason for being a follower is because we have a knucklehead in office? What in God’s name does that have to do with the flag and what it represents? Have you ever listened to the lyrics of the national anthem? I mean ACTUALLY listened.

    I’m not a fan of Trump but he was doing the same thing these protesters were. Using the first amendment rights.

    Can you please stop bring hypocrites? Please?

  11. is it a good visual for the nfl to display 80% of the protesters being black…..is it a good visual for the nfl to have a single lone white military vet standing alone outside the tunnel standing for the anthem……Im just asking the question nfl

