Lions lose on overturned touchdown, 10-second runoff

The Lions had what appeared to be another incredible fourth-quarter comeback victory today in Detroit. And then came instant replay.

After Golden Tate appeared to score a game-winning touchdown with eight seconds left, an instant replay review ruled that Tate’s knee was down before the ball crossed the goal line. By NFL rule, when the clock was stopped only because of a call that was then overturned, there’s an automatic 10-second runoff. Because there were only eight seconds remaining when Tate was originally ruled to have scored, the runoff ended the game.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Lions, who appeared to have their biggest win of the season. It instead turned into a thrilling win for the Falcons, who improve to 3-0.

Devonta Freeman had a big game for the Falcons, running for 106 yards and catching three passes for 32 yards. Matt Ryan threw three interceptions, although two of them were on tipped passes and not Ryan’s fault.

Matthew Stafford led yet another impressive fourth-quarter drive, falling just short on that game-winning touchdown. It was a good performance by the Lions, but it was also a statement by the Falcons that they’re still the best team in the NFC.