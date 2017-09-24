Many Patriots kneel to boos during national anthem

AP

While the Texans linked arms as a team during the national anthem, about 20 Patriots took a knee, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Multiple tweets, including Joe Kayata of NBC10, said some fans booed the players.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady locked arms with other players as did Phillip Dorsett, Matthew Slater and others.

Brady posted a photo of an embrace with teammate James White on social media and a message of “Strength. Passion. Love. Brotherhood. Team. Unity. Commitment. Dedication. Determination. Respect. Loyalty. Work. #nflplayer”

Brady, a friend of the President, had a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker early in the 2016 campaign. He has not specifically criticized Donald Trump’s recent words.