Mark Davis: I asked players not to protest in uniform, but won’t do that anymore

Getty Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis has joined many of his peers in making public comments about player protests this weekend.

Davis spoke to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com and did not reference President Donald Trump’s comments over the last few days or any other specific incidents while explaining a change in his thoughts about players protesting while wearing Raiders uniforms.

“About a year ago, before our Tennessee game, I met with Derek Carr and Khalil Mack to ask their permission to have Tommie Smith light the torch for my father before the game in Mexico City,” Davis said. “I explained to them that I was asking their permission because I had previously told them that I would prefer that they not protest while in the Raiders uniform. And should they have something to say, once their uniform was off, I might go up there with them. Over the last year, though, the streets have gotten hot and there has been a lot of static in the air and recently, fuel has been added to the fire. I can no longer ask our team to not say something while they are in a Raider uniform. The only thing I can ask them to do is do it with class. Do it with pride. Not only do we have to tell people there is something wrong, we have to come up with answers. That’s the challenge in front of us as Americans and human beings.”