Mike Tomlin angry that Trump comments dragged the NFL into B.S.

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 24, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT
Getty Images

After his team declined to participate in the national anthem today, a visibly angry Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addressed President Trump’s comments, saying it’s wrong to drag the NFL into a political morass.

Tomlin had his team stay in the locker room for the national anthem because he didn’t want them to be divided after Trump called on NFL players who protest during the anthem to be fired.

“We will not be divided by this,” Tomlin said. “We got a group of men in there that come from different socioeconomic backgrounds, races, creeds, ethnicities, religions and so forth. That’s football, that’s a lot of team sports. But because of opposition, we get drug into bulls–t, to be quite honest with you. Some have opinions, some don’t. We wanted to protect those that don’t, we wanted to protect those that do. We came here to play a football game today and that was our intentions.”

The Steelers were not, however, completely united staying in the locker room for the anthem. One Steeler, Alejandro Villanueva, exited the locker room and stood at attention just outside the players’ tunnel as the anthem was played in Chicago. Villanueva is a West Point graduate and veteran of three tours of duty in Afghanistan.

Permalink 48 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

48 responses to “Mike Tomlin angry that Trump comments dragged the NFL into B.S.

  3. Kaepernick started it, and his followers kept it going. If you thought we were going to shut up and take it while our military, police and country were being disrespected by millennials hijacking the game you were sadly mistaken.

  7. Slow down there trippy, the players forced this political non-sense into the game last year. We just have somebody with some guts to address it. NFL will fine you if your socks are not right but allow you to freely to protest against the United States….that doesn’t seem to match up to many now former NFL followers. Players drew first blood.

  9. Trump is a narcissistic self-centered blowhard. Why would stick his nose in this? To rally his knuckle-dragging supporters and take attention away from his ability to accomplish nothing, that’s why.

    Don’t tell me I don’t love my country if I choose life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness FOR EVERYBODY.

  11. Tomlin doesn’t get it and never will. To my knowledge every Steeler stood prior to today. He made this bigger than it had to be. Villanueva is the only one worth a damn on that team. Sad to lose one of my favorite forms of entertainment.

  14. Kapernick did not start it, it’s the fools who whine about it who did. If you don’t like it too bad but you made the big deal about it by complaining so loudly.

  16. Tomlin wouldn’t be saying anything right now if he did his job and coached his team in football instead of making political statements.

  18. I’m a Ravens fan. First, the title is a misleading. Second he did his own thing to keep focus on the team. I give him credit for that.

  19. So you can’t tell the players to stand because that would be un-American, but you can tell a 3-tour Ranger that he cannot participate in the Anthem on the field? Got it…

  20. Trump is just trying take distract attention, while he tries to steal health care coverage away from millions of young children. Good thing American war hero, and Republican Senator John McCain is a looking after our country. Who are you with, a draft dodger or a war hero.?

  21. What’s next Tomlin are you going to fine Alejandro Villanueva for “disobeying” your order to stay in the locker room?

    Alejandro Villanueva represented himself with class, I can’t say the same for the of the Steelers organization.

  24. Typical. It was a player and then other players who started to kneel and bringing ‘politics’ into the game and many fans didn’t like it and all the president did was voice what those fans were thinking.

    Just ONCE I want to see people actually take responsibility for things they bring on themselves. JUST ONCE.

    Tomlin is a clown.

  25. riland33 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 7:55 pm
    Tomlin you ignorant fool -it was kaipernic who started this bs

    Before you hit “post” check your spelling, especially when you call someone else ignorant. SMH

  27. It appears with the NFL has forgotten the ancient business rule since the beginning of recorded history; “the customer is always right”. It is a measure of their hubris and arrogance that they don’t listen to fans and treat them with contempt like they are an ATM machine to loot.If they keep going on this trajectory the NFL will become the Kodak Corporation of the sports world who no longer exist.

  28. I wish you Trump backers had half the energy to put into America and Americans as you do cheap and tawdry populism, being sold by a hypocritical shyster like some star spangled pimp.

  30. triptomlin says:

    Kapernick did not start it
    ==========================================

    Yeah he did. That’s not even debatable.

  32. Do what you want, but the majority of fans just want to see football without this type of drama and have the right to show displeasure

  33. sphincterorleaveher says:

    I wish you Trump backers had half the energy to put into America and Americans as you do cheap and tawdry populism, being sold by a hypocritical shyster like some star spangled pimp.
    =============================================

    Well, this Trump backer was on active duty for a quarter of a century as an infantryman. Does that count? How about you?

  35. And I’m angry you Tomlin, who says you prides yourseld on discipline and following protocol, didn’t step in and tell you players to stand up and be respectful. Trump said what needed to be said but you and the rest of the spoiled NFL folks feel you are above it all. I once cheered for you but no more. I am sure you could care less about my take but I hope the NFL feels the pain of all their baffonery where it hurts most……reduced viewership which directly costs the league $$$$$. Time for fans to speak up……we have listened long enough to unpatriotic whiners!!!

  36. tomlin doesn’t understand that the players are the ones that started this stupidity and are prolonging it. They are protesting the wrong thing at the wrong time.

  37. The players did not stay in the locker room. Why can’t they get the story straight? There is as clear picture out there of the team standing in the tunnel with some guys holding their hand over their hearts behind Villanueva who stepped out of the tunnel. I don’t agree 100% with that either but the story should be correct.

  38. HeavyD says:

    You gotta be a special kind of ignorant to think any president using language like he did against any citizen is ok.
    =================================================

    Yeah really, next he’ll be calling the players a basket of deplorables.

  39. I’m guessing the Steelers don’t appreciate draft dodging, phony Patriot Trump preaching to them about how to be patriotic. Or creating a distraction before an important game.

  40. Sad thing happened in the south today at that church, the black idiot that went into white church and opened fire. I just sure hope it gets as much attention as when that white idiot went into the black church and opened fire. What shirt was he wearing? You know the white idiot had a rebel flag shirt. So of this idiot had a certain shirt on we must protest about that.

  41. Let’s get this straight RIGHT HERE RIGHT NOW, Tomlin. it was the PLAYERS who dragged your league into the political spotlight. PERIOD. Too insinuate that it went down in ANY other way is disengenuous and preposterous all at the same time.

    You want to get mad at the people who did this?? Start in your own locker room and work your way around the league, buddy.

  43. Wrong … the root cause was Colin Kaepernick. And the NFL owners and players took the Trump bait and are the ones with the most to lose.

    You all alienated upwards of half of your paying customers today. That’s not a smart business approach.

  45. Being a former Marine I understand the dilemma NFL head coaches, and owners are in. The only problem they should have stopped this right from the beginning. People voted for Trump because of the disrespect shown to our anthem, country and veterans. 70% agree with Trump by him sticking up for America against anti-Americanism only makes him more popular. I didn’t like him until I started to see him fight for the middle class, and the disrespected over the last 8 years. I appreciate he’s taking a bullet for us and I won’t forget it.

    As for Tomlin I have said before if these players don’t like the country they are in stay in the clubhouse, and don’t anger the people that pay your salaries in those stands and on those TVs. He did the best thing, and the fans let them know their opinion when they came out.

    The fact that so many people support this country, and the military is heartening. Don’t think every soldier, and every first responder doesn’t appreciate your fans support.

  46. HeavyD says:
    September 24, 2017 at 7:59 pm
    You gotta be a special kind of ignorant to think any president using language like he did against any citizen is ok.

    ——

    But a lot of them probably wished they had been there to cheer him on. Which is the only reason he does it in the first place.

  47. Trump is a narcissistic self-centered blowhard. Why would stick his nose in this? To rally his knuckle-dragging supporters and take attention away from his ability to accomplish nothing, that’s why.

    Don’t tell me I don’t love my country if I choose life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness FOR EVERYBODY.
    ———————————————–

    Thats very noble…However, your leftist heros of your party only dole out equality, based on race, sex and groups of people and income, all nice wrapped into little boxes, and any people thinking outside their designated box are deemed troublemakers….

    White men who don’t bow down to the left, and Black conservatives come to mind…Until the left looks at people individually the march toward authoritarian socialism and group think will march on…Eventually to deaf and uncaring wears..

  48. How did Trump drag the NFL into this? All he did was comment on what the NFL was into up to their ears already. As I recall it was Kaepernick that got the credit for starting this and he was being applauded for it. Remember? He was starting conversation, all that buzzing about how great it was that someone was getting dialog going. And then other players joined in.It was so heroic. Remember?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!