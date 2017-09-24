Mike Zimmer calls Sam Bradford “day to day” but uncertain whether QB can play next week

Posted by Charean Williams on September 24, 2017, 9:44 PM EDT
Sam Bradford didn’t attend Sunday’s game. He missed seeing his backup earn a game ball by passing for 369 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-17 drubbing of the Buccaneers.

Case Keenum played outstanding,’’ Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I usually don’t give out game balls after a game. I thought he played great, made great decisions.”

Because the Vikings knew Bradford wasn’t going to play “at an earlier point” in the week, Zimmer said it allowed offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to tailor the game plan for Keenum. In Week 2, the Vikings didn’t rule out Bradford until pregame.

So when will Bradford return?

“It’s day to day, and we’ll go from there,” Zimmer said.

Bradford injured his left knee on a non-contact play in the season opener against the Saints. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before seeking a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews in Florida. Andrews twice surgically repaired Bradford’s left knee twice, fixing the quarterback’s torn ACL in 2013 and 2014.

Zimmer has said Bradford doesn’t need surgery, as medical tests on Bradford’s knee revealed no structural damage. But the Vikings remain uncertain about Bradford’s status for next Sunday’s game against Detroit.

  1. “Mike Zimmer calls Sam Bradford “day to day” but uncertain whether QB can play next week”

    Isn’t that the definition of day to day? How is he supposed to know if he will play next week if he doesn’t even know when he can start practicing?

  2. I’m not expecting Keenum to put up numbers like this every week, but if he could put up close to these numbers, then let Bradford heal correctly. I think with this latest injury, the Vikes were smart to not sign Bradford long term. He is very good when he is healthy, but that is his knack his entire career thus far.

    Let’s also not forget the stellar play of our OL. Through 3 games, they look light years ahead of any game last season. When any QB on our roster has time to make his reads, we can beat anyone. When our offense puts up those kinds of numbers, you know our defense is shutting the door.

