Mike Zimmer calls Sam Bradford “day to day” but uncertain whether QB can play next week

Getty Images

Sam Bradford didn’t attend Sunday’s game. He missed seeing his backup earn a game ball by passing for 369 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-17 drubbing of the Buccaneers.

“Case Keenum played outstanding,’’ Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I usually don’t give out game balls after a game. I thought he played great, made great decisions.”

Because the Vikings knew Bradford wasn’t going to play “at an earlier point” in the week, Zimmer said it allowed offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to tailor the game plan for Keenum. In Week 2, the Vikings didn’t rule out Bradford until pregame.

So when will Bradford return?

“It’s day to day, and we’ll go from there,” Zimmer said.

Bradford injured his left knee on a non-contact play in the season opener against the Saints. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before seeking a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews in Florida. Andrews twice surgically repaired Bradford’s left knee twice, fixing the quarterback’s torn ACL in 2013 and 2014.

Zimmer has said Bradford doesn’t need surgery, as medical tests on Bradford’s knee revealed no structural damage. But the Vikings remain uncertain about Bradford’s status for next Sunday’s game against Detroit.