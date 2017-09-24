Mike Zimmer calls Sam Bradford “day to day” but uncertain whether QB can play next week

Posted by Charean Williams on September 24, 2017, 9:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

Sam Bradford didn’t attend Sunday’s game. He missed seeing his backup earn a game ball by passing for 369 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-17 drubbing of the Buccaneers.

Case Keenum played outstanding,’’ Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I usually don’t give out game balls after a game. I thought he played great, made great decisions.”

Because the Vikings knew Bradford wasn’t going to play “at an earlier point” in the week, Zimmer said it allowed offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to tailor the game plan for Keenum. In Week 2, the Vikings didn’t rule out Bradford until pregame.

So when will Bradford return?

“It’s day to day, and we’ll go from there,” Zimmer said.

Bradford injured his left knee on a non-contact play in the season opener against the Saints. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before seeking a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews in Florida. Andrews twice surgically repaired Bradford’s left knee twice, fixing the quarterback’s torn ACL in 2013 and 2014.

Zimmer has said Bradford doesn’t need surgery, as medical tests on Bradford’s knee revealed no structural damage. But the Vikings remain uncertain about Bradford’s status for next Sunday’s game against Detroit.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Mike Zimmer calls Sam Bradford “day to day” but uncertain whether QB can play next week

  1. “Mike Zimmer calls Sam Bradford “day to day” but uncertain whether QB can play next week”

    Isn’t that the definition of day to day? How is he supposed to know if he will play next week if he doesn’t even know when he can start practicing?

  2. I’m not expecting Keenum to put up numbers like this every week, but if he could put up close to these numbers, then let Bradford heal correctly. I think with this latest injury, the Vikes were smart to not sign Bradford long term. He is very good when he is healthy, but that is his knack his entire career thus far.

    Let’s also not forget the stellar play of our OL. Through 3 games, they look light years ahead of any game last season. When any QB on our roster has time to make his reads, we can beat anyone. When our offense puts up those kinds of numbers, you know our defense is shutting the door.

  5. Considering the Lions beat the Vikings twice last year, they can’t be too over confident going into next Sunday’s game. Bradford for not, the Lions seem to have the Viking’s number. (as do the Seahawks, Packer’s, Patriots, Falcons, ah, there are too many to name)

  6. Case Keenum took over the starting quarterback job for the Minnesota Vikings in week Two…
    And never gave it back.
    Skol

  7. tjacks7 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:57 pm
    Can’t wait for the 2 best teams in the NFCN to go head to head next week. May the best team win.
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>><<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

    Couldn't agree with you more. Indeed, the Pack-Bears tilt will be a real donnybrook.

  8. Vikings might not need Sam.
    Keenum keeps playing like this, Sam won’t even be considered for the job next year knowing the Vikes can get Case for under 1/2 of Bradford. Case out played Sam all pre Season.
    Next week will be a better test. Bucks are not the Lions.
    I’ll bet Sams knee gets feeling MUCH better if he doesn’t play next week and Case plays well again!
    Isn’t it funny how much difference a decent O-line makes?
    Good game Case. My bet is you’ll be a starter next year for someone! Perhaps he is a great fit with the Vikings talent they have, and the OC.

  9. I’m looking forward to the Packers vs bears as well. Don’t know if I’d call the bears one of the two best in the north, but they did just beat a team that embarrassed the vikes last week so I guess we can give it to them.

  11. whatjusthapped says:
    September 24, 2017 at 10:13 pm
    Considering the Lions beat the Vikings twice last year, they can’t be too over confident going into next Sunday’s game. Bradford for not, the Lions seem to have the Viking’s number. (as do the Seahawks, Packer’s, Patriots, Falcons, ah, there are too many to name)

    ———————————-

    Maybe you should be more worried about that Packer team, that came within seconds of losing to the Bengals, one of the worst teams in the NFL. The team that just fired it’s o-coord, the team that didn’t score an offensive TD until today. Get off your high horse, with that average at best defense and horrible o-line, Rodgers may very well be heaving another half dozen Hail Mary’s, just to try and tie up games with time winding down.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!