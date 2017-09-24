NFL will televise unity spot during Sunday Night Football

Posted by Mike Florio on September 24, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT
A day of protests but also displays of togetherness will end with the league televising a “unity” spot during Sunday Night Football on NBC.

The 60-second video, narrated by Forest Whitaker, begins as follows: “Inside these lines, we don’t have to come from the same place, to help each other reach the same destination. Inside these lines, we may have our differences, but recognize there is more that unites us.”

The spot shows a crew preparing a field, along with images of players and fans “overcoming differences and banding together,” according to the league.

If nothing else, the events of the last 48 hours have caused a new sense of unity among players, coaches, and front offices. Hopefully it will last.

