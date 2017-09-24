NFLPA denies coordination with NFL on response to President

Posted by Mike Florio on September 24, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT
Getty Images

At a time when management and labor seem to be in full agreement regarding the verbal assault against pro football from the Commander-in-Chief, the NFL and NFL Players Association continue to agree to disagree.

In response to a report from ESPN that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith discussed on Saturday how best to respond to President Trump’s remarks, the NFLPA told ESPN that their response is inaccurate. (ESPN still reported it anyway.)

“There were no communications between DeMaurice and Roger about the President’s comments and certainly no discussions about their respective statements,” the NFLPA said. “We reached out to the League office to give them a chance to correct the record as well before my clarification now. They do plan to talk in the near future.”

It’s unclear why the NFL would claim that the two men spoke if they didn’t (and why ESPN would continue to push the report if the report isn’t accurate). Either way, it’s an odd example of disharmony at a time when two sides that are often adversaries have plenty of reasons to come together.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “NFLPA denies coordination with NFL on response to President

  1. I like commenting but am enjoying a day of naps and yard work. I kind of enjoy cleaning out the gutters, big month in October with raking leaves , I will take one bye week and hit the pumpkin patch

  3. I will no longer be watching or supporting the NFL. I canceled my ESPN subscription and resigned from my dynasty fantasy football league that I’ve been with for 8 years (won the championship 3 times).

    Here is a copy of the letter I sent my fantasy football league owners:

    As a veteran and the son of a father who died from his injuries sustained from battle defending this country as a US Marine, I can no longer support a sports league filled with players, owners, and media personnel that disrespects Law Enforcement Officers, the Military, and our country.

    I will no longer be associated with a league whose front office and NFLPA supports its players attempting to rally the country against police officers and our flag. The wearing of pig socks during an official NFL sanctioned activity was inexcusable and the league has chosen to align behind and pander to a growing number of players that continue to disrespect Law Enforcement Officers, our Military, and our country; while prohibiting the Dallas Cowboys from honoring the 5 police officers murdered by a Black Lives Matter terrorist. I will no longer be a part of it.

    Good Luck to you ALL.

  5. Funny how the NFL penalizes for expression. Don’t question the ref, don’t say anything bad about the calls, don’t celebrate when you have a good play, don’t taunt, don’t say anything offensive…….but dis-respect the flag, disrespect the country……

    I got news for all of you….The USA is a much bigger brand than the NFL……try us….you won’t be happy with the result.

  8. Remember that time the NFL got political and lost their fan base… That time is now!

    They should have learned from ESPN….Stupid is as Stupid does….

  13. Isn’t it a pity that the NFL Commissioner didn’t weigh in sooner on the Kaep situation? Isn’t it a pity that the owners didn’t weigh in on the Kaep situation sooner? After all, Kaepernick was in effect fired for protesting.

    Silence or ridicule practically everywhere, except for Mike Florio and PFT writers.

    One of these owners, if they had any integrity at all, should have signed Kaep a long time ago, on principle alone.

    Silence helps nothing or no one.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!