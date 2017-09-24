NFLPA denies coordination with NFL on response to President

Getty Images

At a time when management and labor seem to be in full agreement regarding the verbal assault against pro football from the Commander-in-Chief, the NFL and NFL Players Association continue to agree to disagree.

In response to a report from ESPN that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith discussed on Saturday how best to respond to President Trump’s remarks, the NFLPA told ESPN that their response is inaccurate. (ESPN still reported it anyway.)

“There were no communications between DeMaurice and Roger about the President’s comments and certainly no discussions about their respective statements,” the NFLPA said. “We reached out to the League office to give them a chance to correct the record as well before my clarification now. They do plan to talk in the near future.”

It’s unclear why the NFL would claim that the two men spoke if they didn’t (and why ESPN would continue to push the report if the report isn’t accurate). Either way, it’s an odd example of disharmony at a time when two sides that are often adversaries have plenty of reasons to come together.