OBJ won’t be suspended for his touchdown celebration

AP

Joe Buck didn’t call it a disgusting act, but it wasn’t pretty. After scoring his first touchdown of the season, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. dropped to all fours and lifted a leg, miming the creation of yellow snow.

Despite the relaxation of the celebration rules for 2017, the Beckham celebration crossed the line. It drew a flag and it will be reviewed for a potential (inevitable) fine.

Could Beckham be suspended for his conduct? “No suspension,” a league spokesman told PFT.

Beckham’s second touchdown was followed by the placement of a fist in the air.