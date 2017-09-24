Odell Beckham on canine TD celebration: I’m a dog, so I acted like one

AP

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham caught a pair of touchdowns during Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Eagles and the celebrations he chose after each score drew questions following the game.

Beckham’s first score came early in the fourth quarter to cut the Eagles lead to 14-7 and Beckham celebrated by dropping to all fours to mimic a dog. Beckham then lifted one leg and did his best impersonation of watering the field, drawing a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“I don’t know. I’m in the end zone. I’m a dog. So I acted like a dog,” Beckham said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Beckham scored again 106 seconds later and followed that score by raising a fist above his head. He was asked if the gesture was related to protests by players around the league.

“Did it look like it? Then it might have meant something,” Beckham said.

While some may parse the meaning of Beckham’s touchdown celebrations, the Giants won’t have to work too hard to know that they didn’t do enough to stop them from falling 0-3 and the meaning of that needs little deconstruction.