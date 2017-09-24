Offenses break out in Tennessee as Titans lead Seahawks

AP

The Titans and Seahawks combined for 16 points in the first half. They’ve already combined for 37 in the second half as the Titans lead 33-20 early in the fourth quarter.

Russell Wilson, who went 7-of-16 for 110 yards and a touchdown in the first half, has thrown two touchdowns in the second half. But he is trying to catch up to the Titans, who have found big plays in the second half after gaining only 159 yards in the first half.

Marcus Mariota has touchdown passes of 55 and 24 yards in the second half, and DeMarco Murray has a 75-yard touchdown run. Murray, who was questionable to play with a hamstring injury, gained only 25 yards on nine carries in the first half.

Derrick Henry also had a 25-yard run to set up a Ryan Succop field goal, his fourth of the day.