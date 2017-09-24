Packers rally to force overtime

Getty Images

The Packers were down 14 points at halftime and added to their long list of injured players during the second half, but they’ve still got a chance to emerge from Week Three with a win over the Bengals.

Aaron Rodgers threw his third touchdown pass of the game with 17 seconds left on the clock to tie the score at 24. He found Jordy Nelson just over the line and Nelson made a nice catch while getting his knee down as he skidded out of bounds to send the game to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive.

The drive marked one one of the few times all afternoon that the Bengals pass rush wasn’t able to make life miserable for the Packers quarterback. He’s been sacked six times with Bengals rookie Carl Lawson accounting for 3.5 them and the Packers are playing without both starting tackles after Bryan Bulaga re-injured the ankle that kept him out of the first two games of the season.

The Bengals rolled to a 21-7 lead in the first half with strong play on both sides of the ball, but the Packers held them to three points after halftime to give themselves a chance to pull off the comeback win. They’ve suffered injuries to both their starting safeties as well, so both sides are banged up as they head into a bonus period of football.