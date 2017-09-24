Patriots hold off Texans as Tom Brady delivers another comeback

Posted by Charean Williams on September 24, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT
AP

Tom Brady does what Tom Brady does, leading the Patriots to a come-from-behind 36-33 victory over the Texans.

In one of the most entertaining games of the season, the Texans stood toe-to-toe with the Patriots. But Brady had the ball last, and Houston left him too much time.

The last of Ka’imi Fairbairn’s four field goals came with 2:24 remaining, giving the Texans a 33-28 lead.

Houston did come close to ending it with Marcus Gilchrist sacking Brady and forcing a fumble, but Patriots center David Andrews recovered the loose ball. The Texans also had a near-interception on the Patriots’ game-winning drive. But Brady made Houston pay for its missed opportunities.

He hit Brandin Cooks for a 25-yard score as safety Corey Moore got over too late. The two connected again for a 2-point conversion.

The Texans did reach their own 46, but Deshaun Watson‘s Hail Mary was intercepted in the end zone on the final play.

Brady had his sixth career game with five touchdown passes. He went 25-of-35 for 378 yards, though he was sacked five times with Jadeveon Clowney returning a fumble for a touchdown. Cooks caught five passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Watson went 22-for-33 for 301 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Texans had 417 yards, outgaining the Patriots by 21 yards.

36 responses to “Patriots hold off Texans as Tom Brady delivers another comeback

  1. Pats shouldn’t pound their chests too much. Their defense is terrible, and it will be their undoing in January.

  2. this showed the patriots are starting to figure out how to beat teams with good pass rushers. that’s not a good sign for the rest of the NFL. and they did it without their starting right tackle.

  3. That was way too close, but Brady finally nailed down the chemistry with Cooks. Defense really needs to improve though. A nice win but they have to play better going forward. Go Pats!

  5. Let’s hear the Crybabies excuses this week.
    Last week it was “oh it’s the Saints D that’s sucks that’s why he did so good”

    This week 25-35 for 378 and 5 tds QB rating of 146.2

    TB = GOAT

    Suck it crybabies, you have nothing!!!!!!

  8. I missed the game because I am boycotting them based on that Clown Goodell, but I saw a Texans fan post this week that said O’Brien would find a way to lose the game in spectacular fashion. I wouldn’t blame O’Brien, but it’s certainly a spectacular ending from all accounts.

  11. My question is why rules apply to some teams but not others? Houston had 3 offensive PI calls, yet replay repeated showed NE receivers pushing off all day. And that Cooks TD catch just made the whole “completion of a catch” null in void bc the ball hit the ground and moved. Oh, and BoB is a complete coward for not going for it on 4th and a foot to win the game and keep Brady off the field. The zebras and their turd head coach cost Houston a W.

  12. … and yet on the postgame on Comcast Sportsnet NE, we’re forced to listen to Troy Brown, Charlie Weiss and Albert Breer walk on eggshells while trying to discuss the “protest” and the fans booing and yelling at guys to “stand up.” They say winning cures everything… but maybe that’s a bit of a stretch as we’re now learning.

  14. jakec4 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 4:56 pm
    Pats shouldn’t pound their chests too much. Their defense is terrible, and it will be their undoing in January.

    Anyone who judges a teams Offense or defense after 3 weeks must be new to football.

  16. A win is a win, but their defense may be their worst in 50 years. Usually they figure it out and improve over the season. One can only hope they do.

  17. In the future, a best-selling movie will FOREVER PRESERVE the disgraceful actions of the current NFL office and forever preserve the excellence of this Great Football Team.

    Since the end of the first half of the game in question: Brady 89 Touchdowns, 15 Interceptions; 2 AFC Championship WINS; 2 Super Bowl WINS; and helped his team win enough games to play in the 2016 AFC Championship game.

    New England Patriots and Tom Brady:

    PRIOR to DEFLATEGATE: 5 AFC Championships WINS and 3 Super Bowl WINS.

    AFTER DEFLATEGATE (3 seasons): 2 AFC Championships WINS and 2 Super Bowl WINS.

    DEFLATEGATE FACTS:
    During 19 January, 2015 (day after AFC Championship Game), an official letter sent to Mr. Kraft from the senior vice president of NFL operations (David Gardi) informed the Patriots that an investigation will be conducted.

    1. FACT: On page two, the letter states the following: … “each of the Colts’ game balls that was inspected met the requirements set forth.”

    That statement turns out to be totally not true. Page 8, of the Wells report confirms that 3 of the 4 Colts’ footballs were in fact deflated. Who from the NFL office directed to stop testing the Colts’ remaining 8 footballs???

    2. FACT: The NFL finally admitted that they DID NOT know anything about the Ideal Gas Law (IGL), the actual method to measure PSI levels. That admission is incredible!

    3. FACT: Brady was found guilty by the NFL office based on “ASSUMPTIONS AND DATA THAT IS UNCERTAIN” (quote Wells Report).

    4. What would you do if someone in your family was accused and deemed guilty based on “ASSUMPTIONS AND DATA THAT IS UNCERTAIN” (quote Wells Report)? Could you accept that???

    5. Why wouldn’t Brady turn his cell phone in? …… Would you provide your cell phone to folks that you know are not truthful (19 Jan. letter, etc.)???

    6. FACT: NFL announces creation of PSI rules just hours before leaking story that Brady “destroys” phone. Thus, the public quickly forgets the NFL admits they had no PSI rules or knowledge of the Ideal Gas Law.

    This is AMERICA and Goodell is NOT bigger than our great Country!

  19. “Their defense is terrible, and it will be their undoing in January.”

    Hilarious that you think the D as it is now with a lot of new players still learning what their responsibilities are will bear any resemblance to what will be on the field in the playoffs.

  21. derp363 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 4:57 pm
    this showed the patriots are starting to figure out how to beat teams with good pass rushers. that’s not a good sign for the rest of the NFL. and they did it without their starting right tackle.
    ————————-
    Come on! Let’s don’t ruin a good effort from both teams by making excuses. Texans played without their starting TE and LT. Big deal! It was a good, physical game.

  23. Brady didn’t have the ball last. Watson should’ve had at least a tying field goal but no one called time out, even as the crowd chanted the countdown.

    The sack fumble recovery could’ve gone either way but what about that dropped pick in the end zone? Weak.

  24. I don’t care what team you root for. That was a great game.

    Football needs more of those great games to forget about the Flag stuff.

    Thiese types of games keep us consuming the product 12 months a year

  30. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:17 pm
    The Texans secondary is a joke. Great D-line though.
    ———————
    Uh, Pats gave up 300 yards!

  31. .
    Excluding Randy Moss, who was a freak, I can’t remember when the Patriots have had such a dynamic receiver as Brandon Cooks. He makes a defense defend the entire field.
    .

  32. That was a great game to watch. Texans played hard, Watson is quite an athletic guy….made some fantastic plays. If he keeps playing like he did today, Texans have a promising future.

  33. and yet on the postgame on Comcast Sportsnet NE, we’re forced to listen to Troy Brown, Charlie Weiss and Albert Breer walk on eggshells while trying to discuss the “protest” and the fans booing and yelling at guys to “stand up.”

    ——

    Did those people walk out, like Trump told them to?

  34. Huge for Cooks to be involved and make an impact– including that TD which was amazing.

    I agree with the other comments regarding the Patriots defense though. It might not be the worst they’ve had, but it’s certainly far from anything resembling the top and it’s going to come back and bite them at some point.

  36. skawh says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:07 pm
    Pats are now struggling to win games against teams with ROOKIE QB’s? Say it ain’t so!

    If you can’t recognize how good this kid is you’re missing out

