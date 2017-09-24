Patriots hold off Texans as Tom Brady delivers another comeback

AP

Tom Brady does what Tom Brady does, leading the Patriots to a come-from-behind 36-33 victory over the Texans.

In one of the most entertaining games of the season, the Texans stood toe-to-toe with the Patriots. But Brady had the ball last, and Houston left him too much time.

The last of Ka’imi Fairbairn’s four field goals came with 2:24 remaining, giving the Texans a 33-28 lead.

Houston did come close to ending it with Marcus Gilchrist sacking Brady and forcing a fumble, but Patriots center David Andrews recovered the loose ball. The Texans also had a near-interception on the Patriots’ game-winning drive. But Brady made Houston pay for its missed opportunities.

He hit Brandin Cooks for a 25-yard score as safety Corey Moore got over too late. The two connected again for a 2-point conversion.

The Texans did reach their own 46, but Deshaun Watson‘s Hail Mary was intercepted in the end zone on the final play.

Brady had his sixth career game with five touchdown passes. He went 25-of-35 for 378 yards, though he was sacked five times with Jadeveon Clowney returning a fumble for a touchdown. Cooks caught five passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Watson went 22-for-33 for 301 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Texans had 417 yards, outgaining the Patriots by 21 yards.