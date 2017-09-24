Pete Carroll issues strong statement of support for players

Getty Images

On a Sunday that is expected to see national anthem protests continue to spread, thanks to the strong criticism levied against the NFL and its players by the President, the question becomes whether any coaches will become directly involved. One coach has issued a statement that suggests he’ll participate in whatever his players do.

“In this incredibly polarizing time, there’s no longer a place to sit silently,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said in a signed letter posted on Twitter. “It’s time to take a stand. We stand for love and justice and civility. We stand for our players and their constitutional rights, just as we stand for equality for all people. We stand against divisiveness and hate and dehumanization. We are in the midst of a tremendously challenging time, a time longing for healing. Change needs to happen; we will stand for change.

“May we all have the courage to take a stand for our beliefs while not diminishing the rights of others, as this is the beating heart of our democracy. As a team, we are united in a mission to bring people together to help create positive change. We can no longer remain silent.

“I will stand with our players.”

The repeated use of “stand” possibly hints that the Seahawks’ team demonstration will include standing for the anthem. Whatever transpires, it will unfold at 4:05 p.m. ET in Nashville, after more potential protests happen prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET games.