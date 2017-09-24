President responds to renewed NFL anthem protests

Getty Images

Sunday’s games have brought a variety of reactions and responses to President Donald Trump’s overt challenge to the NFL and its players. The President has now responded to what was seen before the early games.

“Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country,” President Trump said. “Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!”

Of course, teams were standing with locked arms as a reaction to President Trump’s verbal assault against anthem protests that had been subsiding to a certain extent before Friday night’s “son of a bitch” comments in Alabama.