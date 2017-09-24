President responds to renewed NFL anthem protests

Posted by Mike Florio on September 24, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT
Getty Images

Sunday’s games have brought a variety of reactions and responses to President Donald Trump’s overt challenge to the NFL and its players. The President has now responded to what was seen before the early games.

“Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country,” President Trump said. “Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!

Of course, teams were standing with locked arms as a reaction to President Trump’s verbal assault against anthem protests that had been subsiding to a certain extent before Friday night’s “son of a bitch” comments in Alabama.

61 responses to “President responds to renewed NFL anthem protests

  2. The salary of this who kneel should be denied as a deduction for tax purposes for the length of the anthem. They are doing unnecessary personal chores on company time, and that is not a legal deduction for federal income tax purposes

  3. He might just be one step ahaead of the players…..and in the owners back pocket. Win win, now watch the players get fleeced again in next contract. Trump will take credit for that too.

  12. Yes! Now Trump will claim that he’s the one “uniting ” the country!
    And his followers will praise his great leadership!

  15. What’s going to happen to the groveling toady who finally tells Trump that that’s NOT AT ALL why arms were interlocked?

  18. Kneel, I dont care. But why do they focus on the players kneeling? I miss when they would just talk about football and how overrated Aaron Rodgers is.

  19. This is so dumb… embarrassingly dumb. Fighting over the national anthem? That’s what matters most to you? People are starving, getting stung out on drugs, etc..and you want to argue over this? This is ridiculous!

  21. Verbal Assault?! lol! I’m glad to see everyone at PFT completed sensitivity training.

  27. “Of course, teams were standing with locked arms as a reaction to President Trump’s verbal assault against anthem protests…”

    And now that Donald has twisted the gesture to express support for himself by saying it was good, the players will have to try something else.

    It’s not like anyone would be able to convince him that he misunderstood something.

  28. Standing with locked arms IS good. A respectful thing. A show of solidarity. As President Trump has very clearly just indicated, it is a matter of respect. No one even knows WHAT the kneelers are protesting anymore, just that it is disrespectful. If you are going to do something, you should be respectful about it – especially about something as near and dear to the hearts of millions as the Flag of our country and what it represents – which is people like Pittsburgh Steelers Villanueva and the thousands who sacrificed their lives for all of us.

  29. It’s amazing he can find time to tweet… I mean, while continuing to add to his impressive list of political accomplishments and all. I mean, just look at the tax reform he promised and delivered on, the way he “drained the swamp” in D.C. of useless bureaucrats and lobbyists, the improved healthcare legislation, and of course, that magnificent huge wall. Oh, wait…

    Full disclosure, I voted for the guy because I thought the other choice was just an endorsement of “business as usual.” I wasn’t a fan of his obsession with immigration (let’s just enforce the laws we have), but thought if he could put a focus on the economy and jobs, it would be good for the gander. Now that he continually pulls these stunts like he’s a tv personality going after ratings, I’m not afraid to say I made a huge mistake. Should have left that box on the ballot blank.

  31. “Draft dodgers should stay away. Go away Trump.”
    _________________

    Check facts before spreading your liberal rumors. Trump was given a student deferrment during Vietnam as were many other people who were in college as it was routine. When Trump graduated college he failed his physical due to bone spurs in his feet and classified as 1-Y meaning he’d only be drafted in an emergency. The 1-Y classification was only short term as his condition was only short term but he was given draft lottery number 356 out of 365 and his number was never reached. But why bother with facts when lies and false narratives are totally in with you liberals

  32. Trump clearly only sees things through his own slanted view of the world and if that isn’t enough he will fabricate fiction. Like hanging Fake covers of TIME magazine in his offices…

  34. I think it’s hilarious that the same people who are criticizing Trump for this are the same people that said it was cool when obozo filled out his march madness ballot on tv. Can’t have it both ways. Either way, after 30+ years of being a fan, I’m done. I wont support the nfl anymore after this nonsense. Can’t pay tribute to fallen officers slain in the line of duty but we can disrespect the flag, anthem, the country as a whole and most importantly the fan base that’s made you. Nope, I’m not supporting them anymore. Thanks for the memories though, it was fun for a long time

  35. I am not pro kneeling, but pro freedom of speech which includes expression. Trump is trying to create more diversity by convincing people this isn’t included in freedom of speech.

  36. He’s a professional troll. In fact, he’s so good he makes some of the internet’s greatest trolls of all time look like rookies.

  38. Donald Trump, wagging the dog per usual, is trying to distract from his candidate who’s about to lose in Alabama, the failure of the most recent healthcare bill push and what that likely means for tax reform. If you really think this is some sort of actual point of contention regarding love of country, then frankly you don’t get what America is and has always been about and/or are too naive to recognize a crass political pivot when you see one.

  39. “And now that Donald has twisted the gesture to express support for himself by saying it was good, the players will have to try something else.”
    ________________________

    Pretty sure he was saying it was good because at least they’re standing. With comments like that you and others like you are fine ones to be talking about “twisting” somethings meaning.

  41. How did all you liberals get that way? I am bei g serious asking that question. It is the strangest thing to see you all ready to things.

  43. Since all these players support Kaep, who in turn supported Castro- then our President should do to all the NFL players as Castro did to his people… start long with those who oppose being placed in jail.

  45. raidernation37 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:54 pm
    I think it’s hilarious that the same people who are criticizing Trump for this are the same people that said it was cool when obozo filled out his march madness ballot on tv. Can’t have it both ways. Either way, after 30+ years of being a fan, I’m done. I wont support the nfl anymore after this nonsense. Can’t pay tribute to fallen officers slain in the line of duty but we can disrespect the flag, anthem, the country as a whole and most importantly the fan base that’s made you. Nope, I’m not supporting them anymore. Thanks for the memories though, it was fun for a long time

    ………………………….

    BS!!

    What time does the Raider game start?

  46. I love how there are so many people that are angry about players kneeling as a form of peaceful protest yet are totally unaware/don’t care that the whole tradition of players coming out for the Anthem is a result of team owners getting paid to put on patriotic displays

  49. Earl Long peed in the punch at a banquet while he was governor of Louisiana… seems being a dumbass is a true American tradition. Earl married a stripper… the Bum ogles his own daughter.

    Good to see all the good Christian folks supporting him (the Bummer King)… Don’t go broke betting against the Deplorables.

  53. What a tool. If Donnie Boy doesn’t like something, he BSes his way through it. Hey, Small Hands, let’s see you call the Homeland Security news today “fake news.” The DHC announced that the Russians hacked 21 states during the election, including Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington. Now, do you want to look even more foolish that you do every second of the day? Call that report “fake news.” In the game of football, they sack the quarterback as a featured highlight. Look behind you Donnie, Mueller is about to play political football – hope you enjoy your sack. As far as the NFL CTE issue? Dude, you are a poster child for mental illness – just listen to your ramblings!

  54. goodellisaclown says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:50 pm
    It’s amazing he can find time to tweet… I mean, while continuing to add to his impressive list of political accomplishments and all. I mean, just look at the tax reform he promised and delivered on, the way he “drained the swamp” in D.C. of useless bureaucrats and lobbyists, the improved healthcare legislation, and of course, that magnificent huge wall. Oh, wait…

    Full disclosure, I voted for the guy because I thought the other choice was just an endorsement of “business as usual.” I wasn’t a fan of his obsession with immigration (let’s just enforce the laws we have), but thought if he could put a focus on the economy and jobs, it would be good for the gander. Now that he continually pulls these stunts like he’s a tv personality going after ratings, I’m not afraid to say I made a huge mistake. Should have left that box on the ballot blank.

    ————————

    I respect that. Why can’t more people just admit that it is a huge mistake instead of doubling down and enabling Trump’s childish and reckless behavior? He is an embarrassment to the entire country…not someone anyone should be following…he’s a bum…

  55. The Mad Yam cares only about solidifying his base, the clueless people who think he’s their champion. He says his feet hurt when he’s going to be drafted, yet says he’s in the greatest condition of any President ever. He won’t prove he pays any taxes these days, but acts like he’s Captain America. He doesn’t want anyone else to have free speech, but spends half his day squawking on twitter about others. The Emperor has no clothes, and he’s the worst thing to happen to this country since Vietnam.

  56. waldoampere says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:39 pm
    Shouldn’t Trump be insulting the leader of North Korea or something.

    *******************************************************************************
    Stop watching fake news CNN … Trump has been insulting him and is trying to fix the country.

  57. @nflscouting Democrats rigged both of Obamas elections allowing voter fraud and even attempted it again this past election not to mention rigging the primaries to give Killary the nod over Bernie. Don’t try to call out one side when your sides hands are even dirtier

  59. None of this would have happened if progressives could lose with even the tiniest amount of dignity. Two Republican presidents in a row now they have claimed are illegitimate. Can’t let anyone else enjoy their lives.

  61. nflscouting says:
    September 24, 2017 at 3:23 pm
    What a tool. If Donnie Boy doesn’t like something, he BSes his way through it. Hey, Small Hands, let’s see you call the Homeland Security news today “fake news.” The DHC announced that the Russians hacked 21 states during the election, including Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington. Now, do you want to look even more foolish that you do every second of the day? Call that report “fake news.” In the game of football, they sack the quarterback as a featured highlight. Look behind you Donnie, Mueller is about to play political football – hope you enjoy your sack. As far as the NFL CTE issue? Dude, you are a poster child for mental illness – just listen to your ramblings!

    ———-

    Yeah but just think….it could be worse….Hillary could be our President

