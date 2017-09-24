Raiders wanted to stay in locker room for anthem

AP

Three teams stayed in the locker room during the national anthem on Sunday. The Raiders would have been No. 4, but they ultimately chose not to.

As explained by Michele Tafoya of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said that, due to the timing of prime-time games, they wouldn’t have been able to get out in time for the coin toss. Which means that they automatically would have lost the toss, forfeited their second-half option, and possibly lost 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The vast majority of the Raiders players sat or took a knee during the anthem, arguably the largest protest by any one team of the day.