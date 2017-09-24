Raiders wanted to stay in locker room for anthem

Posted by Mike Florio on September 24, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT
Three teams stayed in the locker room during the national anthem on Sunday. The Raiders would have been No. 4, but they ultimately chose not to.

As explained by Michele Tafoya of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said that, due to the timing of prime-time games, they wouldn’t have been able to get out in time for the coin toss. Which means that they automatically would have lost the toss, forfeited their second-half option, and possibly lost 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The vast majority of the Raiders players sat or took a knee during the anthem, arguably the largest protest by any one team of the day.

22 responses to “Raiders wanted to stay in locker room for anthem

  1. It would have been better if they stayed in the locker room even if prime time rules are different, or whatever. An entire team just sitting there looked as disrespectful as spitting on the flag would have been. At least in the locker room they wouldn’t have been seen.

    And that is why that game is not on my television right now.

  6. Tell me again what EXACTLY is it that they’re protesting -I bet you 95% of those bozos couldn’t even articulate it. If they were protesting something concrete, like if black people in the USA didn’t have the right to vote, and they were out there protesting that fact, I would at least respect their stance. But their “protests”, as far as I know, are just “The USA oppresses people of color, the USA was literally built on slavery & oppression & genocide hurrrr durrrr durrr”.

    Absolute idiocy. And if they’re basing all of this on a couple of Mike Brown the Gentle Giant or Trayvon Martin cases, then they better check what real statistics are, because more white people get killed by cops than black people.

  7. I dont agree with big mouth pres but its ironic how players are now coming out on how they love the flag yadayadayada. Funny i could have sworn they didn’t give a crap about the flags veterans etx. It was all about kaperdink and his rights.
    The dink started this mess and no ne blacke person called him out. And they want equality?

  8. Today I took all my NFL stuff to flea market and put a cheap price on it. Hope it is gone from my booth by next week. And I’m not buying anymore and most of this was given to me.

    Also I won’t buy NFL stuff for Christmas gifts anymore

  10. You know what I saw? All those over-privileged crybabies taking a seat while their qb, Derek Carr, praying while standing for the flag. A God fearing Christian who stands for the anthem. A true American. God bless you, Derek.

  11. Strange how the teams that went all in on the anthem protests (Browns, Ravens, and Steelers) got beaten today despite being projected to win. Not looking so good for the Raiders…..

  13. The NFL stands for not for long. I think this industry is destroying itself from within and it’s spelled NFLPA

  14. why am i not surprised to see so many ignorant peons angry/with trump in the comments here? trump attacking the NFL like this is literally why there is a first amendment right. if a persons workplace (to stay in the spirit of comparing the job of a player to your mcdonald’s/office gig) doesn’t take issue, then freedom of speech prevents the government from lashing out at you in any way. and anyone dumb enough to fall for this rhetoric and don’t want to see games anymore – don’t let the door hit you on the way out. i’d like to get back to football again instead of hearing all these ignorant breakdowns like “they are protesting our flag!/anthem!” (which you have to be a moron to conclude, or disingenuous for the purpose of dividing people). if this is so offensive to you, go the f away and stop going on about trump being right. good riddance.

  16. Bunch of idiotic turds on internet message boards claiming to be the best Christians, the best Americans, and never to watch another NFL game in their life. A bunch of lying “son’s of bitches”

  17. I wish the nfl was more patriotic like PFT commenters.

    The type say racially insensitive things and talk about the liberal snowflakes while they voted for the biggest snowflake of them all.

    MAGA!!!

  21. cardinealsfan20 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:18 pm
    ——-
    Its not too late, brother. I’ll pray for you.

