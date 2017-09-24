Randall Cobb, Mike Daniels, David Bakhtiari all out for Packers

Getty Images

The Packers listed seven players as doubtful on their final injury report of the week, but they could have gone ahead and ruled them out.

All seven players missed practice all week and they will also miss Sunday’s game against the Bengals. It’s the second straight week that they’ll play without left tackle David Bakhtiari, although they will get right tackle Bryan Bulaga in the lineup for the first time this season.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb is also out after injuring his chest last week. Jordy Nelson is in the lineup after hurting his quad last week. Defensive lineman Mike Daniels, linebacker Nick Perry, linebacker Jake Ryan, cornerback Davon House and safety Kentrell Brice round out the group of Packers who won’t go.

The Bengals ruled out wide receiver John Ross, tight end Tyler Eifert and guard Trey Hopkins on Friday. Wide receiver Josh Malone, offensive lineman Christian Westerman, cornerback KeiVarae Russell and safety Derron Smith are also inactive.