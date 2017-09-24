Report: Andrew Luck could do some work at practice this week

Getty Images

The Colts opted not to put quarterback Andrew Luck on the regular season version of the physically unable to perform list, which signaled their belief that Luck would be ready to practice and/or play in the first six weeks of the regular season.

We’re halfway into that six-week period and Luck has yet to do either. That could change this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that you should “keep an eye on the practice field in Indiana” because Luck may begin to do some work. That would not necessarily put him in position to start in Seattle in Week Four as Luck has not practiced with the team since the end of last season and Rapoport reports that the team’s Week Six game against the Titans might be the moment for his 2017 playing debut.

At 0-2, the Colts will have to rally in the next few weeks to have much to play for by that point in the season.