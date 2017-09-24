Report: Chargers reached out to Darrelle Revis

Getty Images

The Chargers expect to be without their top cornerback for the rest of the season after placing Jason Verrett on injured reserve with a knee injury that requires surgery.

They may have their eyes on making a big-name addition to their secondary to help fill the hole. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team recently reached out to Darrelle Revis, who has been a free agent since being released by the Jets early in the offseason.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was a Jets assistant during Revis’ first stint with the team.

Schefter reports that other teams have also been in touch with Revis and that the cornerback has been training in Florida with designs on playing this season. What it will take financially to get him on a roster remains to be seen as Revis is guaranteed $6 million from the Jets and the offset language in his contract means any offer less than that amount will merely come off the Jets’ tab.