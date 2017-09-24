Report: Darren Sproles has broken arm

Getty Images

The Eagles are bracing for some bad news on running back Darren Sproles.

Sproles suffered a broken arm in today’s game against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Sproles is currently out indefinitely, with an MRI Monday likely to reveal the full extent of the injury.

The 34-year-old Sproles is getting old by NFL running back standards, but he still an effective playmaker for Philadelphia. So far this year he has 15 carries for 61 yards, seven catches for 73 yards and one punt return for 10 yards.

Philadelphia is deep at running back, with Wendell Smallwood, LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement all running the ball well today. But no one does everything Sproles does, and the Eagles will miss him if he’s gone for an extended period of time.