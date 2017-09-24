Report: Raiders offensive line plans to kneel as a group

Getty Images

The Raiders aren’t going to follow through on the President’s command to fire any player who kneels for the national anthem.

Because if they did, they’d be without their entire offensive line.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders starting line intends to sit or kneel as a group during today’s anthem before their game against Washington.

Left tackle Donald Penn, left guard Kelechi Osemele, center Rodney Hudson, right guard Gabe Jackson and right tackle Marshall Newhouse comprise the only all-African-American line in the NFL, and they likely won’t be alone.

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has also sat through anthems in the past, and the group demonstration is probably not going to be the only such show of solidarity today.