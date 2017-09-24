Rex Ryan and all of ESPN’s NFL analysts blast Trump

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 24, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT
Getty Images

Two weeks ago, ESPN admonished SportsCenter anchor Jemele Hill for criticizing President Trump. Today, ESPN turned its NFL pregame show into a Trump-bashing session, with a former supporter of Trump leading the way.

Former Bills coach Rex Ryan, who campaigned for Trump last year, led the way on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown. Ryan said he thought Trump’s criticism of the NFL and of players kneeling during the national anthem was way off-base.

“I’m pissed off,” Ryan said. “I supported Donald Trump. When he asked me to introduce him in a rally in Buffalo, I did that. But I’m reading his comments, and it’s appalling to me, and I’m sure it’s appalling to almost any citizen in our country. It should be. Calling our players SOBs and that stuff? That’s not the men I know. The men I know, I’m proud of. I’m proud to be associated with those people.”

Ryan said it upsets him that his support of Trump during the campaign now has people lumping him in with Trump.

“I never signed up for that. I never wanted that. That doesn’t mean I support everything he says,” Ryan said.

Ryan was joined on the ESPN set by Anquan Boldin, Samantha Ponder, Randy Moss, Matt Hasselbeck and Charles Woodson. All of them criticized Trump’s comments as well. For ESPN, whose president just instructed all his employees in a memo that “ESPN is not a political organization,” it was a strong statement against the president.

Permalink 44 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

44 responses to “Rex Ryan and all of ESPN’s NFL analysts blast Trump

  1. 13% of the population commit more than half of the violent crime in our country, but we’re supposed to ignore the national anthem to bring attention to the few the police shoot. Maybe if they didn’t have so many interactions with law enforcement, they wouldn’t be shot as much.

  5. WHY IS SEATTLE PLAYING AT THEIR NORMAL 3PM CENTRAL TIME 1PM PACIFIC IN A ROAD GAME AT NASHVILLE? NOT RIGHT @NFL

  14. ESPN? Really? LOL. Trump speaks for the silent majority you have ignored for decades, and that’s all that matters.

  16. Funny thought.

    Charlottesville was all about free speech … for armed white nationalists.

    Colin Kaepernick is all about anti-Americanism … for speaking freely about BLM.

    Football teams need unity.

    According to the president of the United States, the country need division.

    Donald Trump is a cancer in the lockerroom.

  17. Absolutely their right to have an opinion based on their beliefs. I also have opinions based on my beliefs.
    I happen to be one of the 50% of the country that has a problem with protesting during the National anthem. Some things are sacred to me, I would not disrespect someone’s, Religion, Family, or strong held beliefs. By using the Flag/ National Anthem for demonstrations, you are in fact disrespecting the strong held beliefs of many. Find another venue to protest your perceived social injustice or else live with the consequences of biting the hand that feeds you.
    NFL fan that now is officially fed up! Time for the fans to take a stand!
    1. I will not go to a NFL game or buy tickets.
    2. I will only watch my teams game and will not watch any other games.
    3. I will not buy any products from companies that have commercials during my teams game.
    4. I will no longer buy NFL products.
    If protests continue I will completely stop watching all NFL games.

  19. It is absolutely despicable that people defend criminals, rather than our own hard working law enforcement. These bad cops are the EXCEPTION, not the RULE!!! You are deluded if you think otherwise. If cops were so bad like these pretenders say, you would have to fear for your life AND your childrens life.

    Example; The National Socialist Workers Party for Germany(formal name for the Nazi Party). There’s an example of BAD law enforcement. NOT the USA. That’s WHY we have gun rights and cops have guns, to protect against government tyranny.

  23. is this a surprise ? An ultra Liberal website, reporting positively about an almost as Liberal “sports” tv station ? Doesn’t matter, ESPN’s ratings will continue to tank, as well as the NFL’s. That’s what you get for pandering.

  27. What these privileged athletes fail to comphrehend is Trump is RIGHT!!!
    If you dont wanna honor our flag go get a real job…I dont have to stand for national anthem when I get to work but Im not making millions of dollars..
    If we stop coming this sport we love is going to fail…advertisers are already seeing a decline in viewership…

    Get this straight…we are NOT tuning in to honor thieves that were told to stop and put their hands up but instead run and die…keep that in the 6 oclock news…we are here to WATCH FOOTBALL!!!!

    Keep underestimating the fans passion for honoring our flag and all of you will be getting a real job soon.

    How long are advertisers going to televise games with thousands of empty seats?????

  31. Buyer’s remorse Rex?

    When Trump said he liked those that “didn’t get caught”, talking about American POW’s, he totally lost me! Wheres’ the OUTRAGE? Our POW’s and MIA are NEVER to be disrespected.

    4 deferments shows us all we need to know about Trump’s patriotism.

  32. mainezoso1 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 11:15 am
    Absolutely their right to have an opinion based on their beliefs. I also have opinions based on my beliefs.
    I happen to be one of the 50% of the country that has a problem with protesting during the National anthem. Some things are sacred to me, I would not disrespect someone’s, Religion, Family, or strong held beliefs. By using the Flag/ National Anthem for demonstrations, you are in fact disrespecting the strong held beliefs of many. Find another venue to protest your perceived social injustice or else live with the consequences of biting the hand that feeds you.
    NFL fan that now is officially fed up! Time for the fans to take a stand!
    1. I will not go to a NFL game or buy tickets.
    2. I will only watch my teams game and will not watch any other games.
    3. I will not buy any products from companies that have commercials during my teams game.
    4. I will no longer buy NFL products.
    If protests continue I will completely stop watching all NFL games.
    ——————————
    I’ll call your bluff.

  33. Rex Ryan’s comments come from a lousy, loud, self promoting wind bag that has ridden his daddy’s reputation. Controversy sells but look at results. Can’t coach so gotta keep himself relevant, Just like his employer whose ratings are in a sad decline so how do they remain relevent? Create or invent controversy, Come on MAN stick to sports and not the sideshow.

  34. pittsburgh84 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 11:14 am
    If the beautiful weather wasn’t reason enough not to waste the day inside, these bozos sealed the deal. No NFL programming will be on today.

    ______________________________________________________________________________________

    You sound exactly like on of those words are violence, unique snowflake types. Get over yourself.

  35. Sad to see all the white hate and white guilt. Truth is these black players are protesting whiteness nothing more. Bunch of racist.

  36. Our “President” needs to stop disrespecting our citizens and show some support for our country. Nothing he has done in his usual blowhard manner would suggest that he’s patriotic. (Look at the “healthcare” proposal, and his stance on brown skinned people, and disregard for women’s rights to make their own decisions for example)
    I think every player on every team should kneel and show 45 that this is a free country. We are all free to express our beliefs, and speak out against the injustice that we see everyday. If he’s spouting off (again) how we should just blindly follow this ignorant clown (himself), then he’s being very un-American. If mandatory flag appreciation is your bag, maybe you should check out some real estate in North Korea.
    I’m shocked at how many of you still support this petulant child. He needs to grow up.

  37. Some players are upset some black people have been shot by the police who ought not to have been shot. That’s reasonable as long as they’re equally upset when members of other ethnic groups are shot by police when they shouldn’t be, when the police are shot and when people are shot by criminals. The latter category should be of most pressing interest to black Americans.

    What exactly does kneeling represent? You’re against people being murdered? You’re against the police? Some police? Against America? Since the real problem is violence in poor communities and it’s not going away soon do the players intend to kneel for the rest of their careers?

    This entire business has now taken on the “Look at me! Don’t forget about me!” quality of much of celebrity life. It should stop. If the players are really concerned about black lives they should go to the inner cities and protest drugs and gangs.

  38. You would think that a so-called “president” would have bigger things to worry about than pro sports leagues and teams. Our country is divided.largely because of him. We have massive hurricane damage,a health care crisis,racial divide,an impending war with North Korea,and many other much more important issues that need to be addressed.Trump should be worrying about those things,and not athletes kneeling for the anthem or rejecting an invitation to the WH. Come on,Trump…DO YOUR JOB!

  39. Trump is the most disliked and unpopular president ever. He destroyed his own football league through greed and incompetence and niw he is trying to divide and destroy the nfl, like he did the boy scouts.

    His views are not the majority views, as much as you might like to pretend. Some people want to label this a flag protest, but that is a willingness to close your ears to the true meaning.

    I can’t wait to see how he ruins christmas for all of america.

  40. mainezoso1 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 11:15 am
    Absolutely their right to have an opinion based on their beliefs. I also have opinions based on my beliefs.
    I happen to be one of the 50% of the country that has a problem with protesting during the National anthem. Some things are sacred to me, I would not disrespect someone’s, Religion, Family, or strong held beliefs. By using the Flag/ National Anthem for demonstrations, you are in fact disrespecting the strong held beliefs of many. Find another venue to protest your perceived social injustice or else live with the consequences of biting the hand that feeds you.
    NFL fan that now is officially fed up! Time for the fans to take a stand!
    1. I will not go to a NFL game or buy tickets.
    2. I will only watch my teams game and will not watch any other games.
    3. I will not buy any products from companies that have commercials during my teams game.
    4. I will no longer buy NFL products.
    If protests continue I will completely stop watching all NFL games
    __________________
    Hmmmm… Sounds like you are utilizing your American rights to freedom to protest something you’re against. So, it’s ok for you, but not anyone else? Wake up. Not everyone agrees with you. That’s what makes this country ALREADY GREAT: OUR FREEDOM.

  43. setrg says:
    September 24, 2017 at 11:28 am
    Some players are upset some black people have been shot by the police who ought not to have been shot. That’s reasonable as long as they’re equally upset when members of other ethnic groups are shot by police when they shouldn’t be, when the police are shot and when people are shot by criminals. The latter category should be of most pressing interest to black Americans.

    What exactly does kneeling represent? You’re against people being murdered? You’re against the police? Some police? Against America? Since the real problem is violence in poor communities and it’s not going away soon do the players intend to kneel for the rest of their careers?

    This entire business has now taken on the “Look at me! Don’t forget about me!” quality of much of celebrity life. It should stop. If the players are really concerned about black lives they should go to the inner cities and protest drugs and gangs.

    _______________________________________________

    If you don’t know what it’s about (and I admit I don’t really understand either) then why do you care?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!