Richard Sherman gets three penalties on one play

AP

Officials ran out of flags for Richard Sherman and began throwing hats. The Seahawks cornerback got three penalties — a hat trick — on one play in the first quarter against the Titans.

Officials flagged the Pro Bowler for defensive holding and then defensive pass interference against Eric Decker. Sherman became incensed at the calls, which negated an interception by Kam Chancellor, and removed his helmet to argue his case.

Sherman then received a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. His Seahawks teammates were able to calm down Sherman before officials ejected him.

It cost Seattle 31 yards and led to a Ryan Succop 24-yard field goal and 3-0 lead for the Titans early in the second quarter.