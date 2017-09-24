Richard Sherman hits Marcus Mariota late as Seahawks-Titans game gets chippy

AP

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman got his fourth penalty in the first half, though it didn’t cost Seattle any yards.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota scrambled for a 4-yard gain before linebacker Bobby Wagner pushed him out of bounds. Sherman hit Mariota late, drawing a flag and what would have been a 15-yard penalty.

However, several Titans came to Mariota’s defense, and two drew penalties to offset Sherman’s penalty.

As pushing and shoving ensued after the play, Titans offensive linemen Jack Conklin and Quinton Spain drew unnecessary roughness penalties as did Seattle defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson.

The Titans ended up with a field goal out of the drive and a 6-0 lead with 5:51 remaining until halftime.

Sherman received three penalties on one play in the first quarter, with two being enforced for 31 yards. That led to the Titans’ first field goal.

The teams have accepted 10 penalties so far, including seven against the Seahawks.