Ron Rivera to players: “Think of the America we believe in”

Getty Images

Panthers coach Ron Rivera had some advice for his players last night, as teams were trying to decide how to respond to the anthem-related comments from President Donald Trump. Rivera suggested that his players show a renewed commitment to the American flag.

“I told the guys I really think what we need to do is if we are to be united we need to all stand, look at the flag and be at attention,” Rivera told reporters after Sunday’s game. “Left hand down at our side and right hand on our heart, we need to look at the flag and listen to the national anthem. We need to think it and vision it for an America that we believe in, that is free from injustice, free from bigotry, and free from prejudice. Then when you guys ask me, we tell you that we believe in America, that we support our military, we support our first responders, and we most certainly do not believe in racism and bigotry and we want to see that out of this country. I told them that’s how I feel and I have my personal reasons to feel that way. We left it at that.”

All Panthers players stood for the anthem; however, veteran defensive end Julius Peppers remained in the locker room.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is one of the few owners who have not issued a statement in response to the comments from President Trump regarding players who fail to stand for the anthem.