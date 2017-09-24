Ron Rivera to players: “Think of the America we believe in”

Posted by Mike Florio on September 24, 2017
Panthers coach Ron Rivera had some advice for his players last night, as teams were trying to decide how to respond to the anthem-related comments from President Donald Trump. Rivera suggested that his players show a renewed commitment to the American flag.

“I told the guys I really think what we need to do is if we are to be united we need to all stand, look at the flag and be at attention,” Rivera told reporters after Sunday’s game. “Left hand down at our side and right hand on our heart, we need to look at the flag and listen to the national anthem. We need to think it and vision it for an America that we believe in, that is free from injustice, free from bigotry, and free from prejudice. Then when you guys ask me, we tell you that we believe in America, that we support our military, we support our first responders, and we most certainly do not believe in racism and bigotry and we want to see that out of this country. I told them that’s how I feel and I have my personal reasons to feel that way. We left it at that.”

All Panthers players stood for the anthem; however, veteran defensive end Julius Peppers remained in the locker room.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is one of the few owners who have not issued a statement in response to the comments from President Trump regarding players who fail to stand for the anthem.

8 responses to “Ron Rivera to players: “Think of the America we believe in”

  1. Hey Ron, you fork for the NFL. These are the guys who are keeping a Latino -Jim Plunkett – out of the HOF, making him the ONLY eligible QB who has won 2or more SBs to be left out of the HOF.

    What do you think of that Ron?

  2. Ron wants to be a dictator, and it’s obvious he’s attempting to force his entire team to stand. Hey Ron, dictators have a short shelf life. Your feelings are yours alone. Get over yourself!

  4. My boss is a dictator and inflicts his will daily. I’d rather go on the internet all day but he unfairly makes me play by the rules set by the owner…. wah (sarcasm)

  5. The only solution is to stop playing the Anthem before games – deprive the black racists of their stage opportunity.

    And then enforce the Rooney Rule on players and fire half the black players to allow the other races who are deprived of roster spots a chance to play. There is no excuse for blacks taking upwards of three times their population percentage for roster spots – it is racial equality to enforce other races’ chances.

  6. skawh says:

    Ron wants to be a dictator, and it’s obvious he’s attempting to force his entire team to stand.

    =======================================================

    The NBA forces the entire league to stand. I don’t see anyone sniveling abut that.

  7. verse 3 of what Kim Jong Rivera wants his ‘slaves’ to follow

    And where is that band who so vauntingly swore
    That the havoc of war and the battle’s confusion,
    A home and a country, should leave us no more?
    Their blood has washed out their foul footsteps’ pollution.
    No refuge could save the hireling and slave
    From the terror of flight, or the gloom of the grave:
    And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave,
    O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

  8. Soooo…. only two teams (Bengals and Panthers) have issued statements supporting saluting the flag so far. To a veteran like myself that served his country so the other guys can exercise their freedom of speech these two teams are encouraging. I can only imagine how my fellow veteran Alejandro Villanueva of the Pittsburg Steelers felt today. Hang in there Alejandro, we veterans are pulling for you, we’re all in this together.

