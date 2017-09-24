Saints blast Panthers, thanks to their defense

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 24, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT
AP

It’s a good thing Cam Newton played through that shoulder injury during some meaningless games last December, and waited until late March to have shoulder surgery.

Or maybe not.

The Panthers quarterback still looked rusty in an embarrassing 33-13 loss to the Saints.

The fact New Orleans had the league’s worst defense made it embarrassing, but speaks to some fundamental problems for the Panthers. Newton didn’t do much through the offseason or training camp as he recovered from surgery, throwing just two passes in preseason games.

He’s also not practicing fully now, which keeps them from making the offensive tweaks necessary after losing tight end Greg Olsen for at least seven more weeks to a broken foot. The Panthers also lost wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin during the game to a left knee injury, further depleting Newton’s available targets.

But the Saints (1-2) deserve some credit for standing up on the road, before heading to London next week in what could have been a destructive stretch of games for a team which always starts slowly. But they picked Newton off three times, sacked him four times, and held the Panthers to just 288 yards, more than 200 yards less than what they were giving up previously (512.5).

Newton was 17-of-26 for 167 yards before being pulled in the fourth quarter.

Drew Brees was also efficient, as you’d expect, going 22-of-29 for 220 yards and three touchdowns. And that was against a defense which hadn’t allowed a touchdown all year, rasing plenty of questions in Carolina heading into next week’s trip to New England.

 

6 responses to “Saints blast Panthers, thanks to their defense

  2. Cam needs to be traded…. loved his first down celebration that preceded an Not! Below average qb that needs to spend more time watching film than planing his ugly outfits

  3. Lets face it. The Carolina Panthers are a terrible football team. The offense and the entire offensive line is a joke. Newton looks terrible. More blowouts are coming down the pike as the defense can’t do it all and I have said before you can’t field goal a team into oblivion in the NFL.

  4. Did he pout on the bench? It’s wrong I know but I love to see him lose and get upset. Maybe it’s his arrogance that rubs me or that dabbing crap or both.

  5. tonyo35 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 4:37 pm
    Did he pout on the bench? It’s wrong I know but I love to see him lose and get upset. Maybe it’s his arrogance that rubs me or that dabbing crap or both.

    OF COURSE HE POUTED. Big baby was getting a beatdown. Anytime he can’t celebrate, he pouts like a 2 year old, which is FANTASTIC

  6. Did he pout on the bench? It’s wrong I know but I love to see him lose and get upset. Maybe it’s his arrogance that rubs me or that dabbing crap or both.

    __________

    If stuff likes that is enjoyable to you rather than something good happening then your life must be sad.

