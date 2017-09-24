Saints take early lead, Panthers finally allow a touchdown

AP

The Saints might not be able to stop anyone, but they still have Drew Brees.

And that gives them a chance.

Brees just led the Saints to an impressive first drive, hitting Michael Thomas for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead over the Panthers. Brees was 5-of-7 for 50 yards against the Panthers, who haven’t allowed much all year.

The Panthers didn’t allow a touchdown in their first two games, allowing them to get by with an offense that’s still a work in progress.

They had to settle for a field goal on their first possession, after moving the ball with relative ease. Red zone issues have been a big deal for the Panthers, despite their 2-0 start. And if the Saints are going to score today, that could make things interesting.