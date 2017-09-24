Sam who? Case Keenum off to a good start as wounded Bucs lose another DL

AP

Case Keenum didn’t put up terrible numbers last week, and he didn’t throw an interception. But the Vikings lost 26-9 to the Steelers.

Things are going better for the Vikings backup quarterback against the Bucs wounded defense.

He has completed 10 of 14 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown already, staking the Vikings a 14-3 lead.

Dalvin Cook scored on a 1-yard run with 10:58 left in the first quarter, capping a seven-play, 75-yard drive. They added another on a 2-yard catch by Jarius Wright from Keenum with 10:25 left until halftime.

The Bucs opened the game with three key defensive players inactive, including Jacquies Smith. They lost another when defensive end Noah Spence left with a shoulder injury. The team announced his return as questionable.