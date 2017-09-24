Seahawks, Titans release statements about not participating in anthem

Getty Images

The Seahawks and Titans confirmed a Sunday afternoon report that they will not take the field until after the national anthem is played before Sunday’s game.

The team released a statement on behalf of the players that explained why they reached that decision.

“As a team, we have decided we will not participate in the national anthem. We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country. Out of love for our country and in honor of the sacrifices made on our behalf, we unite to oppose those that would deny our most basic freedoms. We remain committed in continuing to work towards equality and justice for all. Respectfully, the players of the Seattle Seahawks.”

The Titans are also issued a statement about their decision not to participate.

“As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn’t be misconstrued as unpatriotic.”

The Steelers did the same before their game against the Bears with coach Mike Tomlin saying the team “came here to play a football game” in reference to the increased attention to the anthem this week in light of President Trump’s repeated requests that the NFL fire players who don’t stand while the song is playing.