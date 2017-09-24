Sean Payton on the President: “I think we need a little bit more wisdom in that office”

Posted by Mike Florio on September 24, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT
After the Saints scored their first win of the season, their coach scored some points with those who objected to President Trump’s recent verbal assault on those who choose not to stand for the anthem.

“I would say, personally, I’m disappointed in the comments that were made. I think we need a little bit more wisdom in that office,” Payton told reporters following the game at Carolina, via Nate Davis of USA Today.

“That’s being a little blunt, but that’s how I feel. You know, I want that guy to be one of the smarter guys in the room. And it seems like every time he’s opening his mouth, it’s something that is dividing our country and not pulling us together. And that has nothing to do with my feelings about the anthem, but just my take [over the last] 24 hours. So that’s how I feel.”

Multiple Saints players decided not to stand for the national anthem on Sunday, two days after President Trump said as to any of those who choose not to stand for the anthem, “Get that son of a bitch off the field.”

  11. It’s like Adrian Peterson thinking he can break Emmits rushing mark, ain’t going to happen. Trump is the most divisive president this great nation has ever seen.

  18. denverdude7 says:

    Gee… ya think?

    Trump is the biggest mistake in American history.
    Only if you hate America. Democrats. The party of flag burning.

  19. Wisdom for starters, We could use some respect for our Veterans from that office too…

    When Trump said he liked those that “didn’t get caught”, talking about American POW’s, he totally lost me! Our POW’s and MIA are NEVER to be disrespected.

    5 deferments shows us all we need to know about Trump’s patriotism.

    Wheres’ the OUTRAGE?

    -Army Veteran

  21. Why is the media even asking a Head Coach in football about what he thinks about what the President said? He has other things to worry about…like that crappy Defense he has with Dennis Allen. Look…if I want opinions on Steak I do not go ask a Ice Cream man on the street.

  22. What does that say about all the morons who voted for this clown?
    That they are easily duped by a con-man and Russian trolls

  26. All trump wants is attention, positive or negative. He’ll say pretty much anything to ensure the media covers him, and he’s done another masterful job of that. You have to treat him like a petulant 5 year old; ignore the obvious attempts for attention until he becomes contrite and genuine.

  27. Can’t wait for the next NFL team that tries to get public money for a stadium. The odds of ANY city or state approving public money for the construction of an NFL venue just dropped to zero today. Delicious.

  28. People that keep saying, “if this doesn’t stop i’m done with the NFL”…..in case you haven’t noticed its been going on for a year.

    You’re not unlike the parent that says “this is your last chance, i’m going to count to three. One, two…. two and a half, two and three quarters….okay i’m going to count to five and this is really your last chance…..one, two…..”

  30. Obama did more in eight years to divide this country than any president has in the history of the nation. Thank God we have a person in the White House that tells it like it is!

  32. kh221 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:23 pm
    Trump is surely divisive, however Obama is part of the reason half the country voted for this clown

    Actually it was less than half.

  33. My fellow Americans. We are not communist. There is more to this government then national anthem protests. I bet 80% of you have no idea how our political system and government functions. Yet you ignore it and go on about your day. You don’t voice against corruption. You probably even have NO idea how consistent your Millionaires in your state TRY to keep screwing the working class over just to squeeze in more cents and keep their banks topped off. Players protest is the least of your worries. It’s their right. Just worry about how you exercise your own rights.

  35. Obama did more in eight years to divide this country than any president has in the history of the nation. Thank God we have a person in the White House that tells it like it is

    Hope you like the inevitable nuclear war with north Korea and the rise of the white supremacists that come with such blatant honesty

  36. It’s like Adrian Peterson thinking he can break Emmits rushing mark, ain’t going to happen. Trump is the most divisive president this great nation has ever seen.

    Did your eyes and ears fall off sometime in the last 8 years?

  38. Trump could be in a room full of third graders and still wouldn’t be the smartest person in the room.

    But the vocabulary he used would be about the same as theirs.

  39. Wheres’ the OUTRAGE?

    First, thank you for your service.

    Second… you’ll never hear that outrage from trumps base. They are attracted to him because he is a loudmouthed bully, just like themselves.

  40. I am looking forward to the day one of our champion teams goes to the White House, and refuses to shake our so-called leader’s tiny right hand.

    Do I agree with the boycotting the anthem? No. Do I agree with how the president handled the situation? Absolutely not.

    Sincerely,
    Middle-aged white guy tired of the orange clown

  41. Trump is a moron, but disrespecting the flag of your country that allows you to have more opportunities than anywhere else in the world is a moronic move as well. Both can be true at the same time.

  43. Michael E says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    The vast majority of fans agree with Trump.
    Nonsense. The vast majority of educated Americans think this President has no idea what he’s doing.

  44. “Watching the NFL commit suicide in real time is entertaining.”

    Meanwhile while Trump has distracted the sheep with this sort of thing, he and his cronies are splitting up national assets like parks and monuments and selling them to his polluting 1%er cronies for pennies on the dollar. Paying attention to what Trump is saying means you’re being distracted by his smokescreen. What he’s doing is polluting, stealing, engaging in all kinds of corrupt practices that will leave the country and empty husk unless he’s removed sooner rather than later

  45. psubeerman21 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Obama did more in eight years to divide this country than any president has in the history of the nation. Thank God we have a person in the White House that tells it like it is

    Hope you like the inevitable nuclear war with north Korea and the rise of the white supremacists that come with such blatant honesty
    So, you’re for, nuclear annihilation of the Pacific Northwest by the North Koreans, against having a black man in the white house, and white supremacy. Understood.

  48. They are supposed to be playing a game and providing entertainment and now all of sudden they feel that they are activist and political savants that we should all listen to. No more NFL for me.

  50. denverdude7 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:14 pm
    Gee… ya think?

    Trump is the biggest mistake in American history.

    The biggest? Get real. Not even close to the biggest or worst mistake in American history.

  51. Funny that Trump didn’t much care about the flag during his draft dodging deferments, or when he was asking a hostile foreign government for help during the election, or when he sided with Nazis marching on our streets.

  52. Yeah psubeerman. It’s almost as bad as all the black supremacist terrorists marching down the street calling for cops to be killed, right?

    Wait a minute… no. No, it’s not nearly that bad. Sorry bro, you lost this one.

  54. the reason trump was comfortable taking on the nfl is because 80% of them are liberal anyways…..thats not his target market and it didnt change the dynamic other than help the nfl damage themselves even more

  55. 345snark: are you not aware it doesn’t matter? He’s the President. And elections have consequences. Wasn’t that one of your messiah’s lines?

    Rhetorical. Yes, it was Obama’s line.

  56. “So, you’re for, nuclear annihilation of the Pacific Northwest by the North Koreans”

    I think you should look at the timeline of North Korea acquiring, testing and threatening countries with their nukes. They were pretty active from 2009-2016, when trump was not in office

  59. i voted with my feet and cancelled my NFL package. RG and political correctness have destroyed the NFL. People used to watch football for a distraction. That ship has long sailed. So protest, and do whatever the heck you want. Just remember that brave soldiers who fought for your “right” to be ignorant, bigoted.

  64. Sean Payton shouldve been fired years ago. The Saints have a Hall of Fame QB… but Payton can only coach one side of the ball, So they consistantly go 8-8. Wade Phillips would win 10 games.

