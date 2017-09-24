Sean Payton on the President: “I think we need a little bit more wisdom in that office”

Getty Images

After the Saints scored their first win of the season, their coach scored some points with those who objected to President Trump’s recent verbal assault on those who choose not to stand for the anthem.

“I would say, personally, I’m disappointed in the comments that were made. I think we need a little bit more wisdom in that office,” Payton told reporters following the game at Carolina, via Nate Davis of USA Today.

“That’s being a little blunt, but that’s how I feel. You know, I want that guy to be one of the smarter guys in the room. And it seems like every time he’s opening his mouth, it’s something that is dividing our country and not pulling us together. And that has nothing to do with my feelings about the anthem, but just my take [over the last] 24 hours. So that’s how I feel.”

Multiple Saints players decided not to stand for the national anthem on Sunday, two days after President Trump said as to any of those who choose not to stand for the anthem, “Get that son of a bitch off the field.”